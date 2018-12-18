×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.56K   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:20 IST

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Football world has been in a little bit of a frenzy with Jose Mourinho getting the sack at Manchester United. Manchester United has had a disappointing start to the Season and are currently at 6th place, 19 points behind first placed Liverpool.

Mourinho's sack comes after an embarrassing 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool and expectedly Ed Woodward, and the Manchester United board have called for Change. Jose Mourinho is a dynamic manager and took a big blow to his ego the last time he was sacked at Chelsea. He seemed to carry a sense of negativity since then, and it would be interesting to see who replaces him at Old Trafford.

With Michael Carrick, all set to fill the role in the interim and United Fiercely looking for a permanent replacement it only seems ideal to discuss the candidates likely to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. So without further ado, here are 5 Managers in no particular order that are likely to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

#1 Antonio Conte

Conte has a pretty impressive record in the Premier League
Conte has a pretty impressive record in the Premier League

Antonio Conte is one of the few Managers on this list who is a proven World Class Manager, has experience in the Premier League and is available at the moment.

To go with all this, he's gotten the best out of Paul Pogba during his three-year stint at Juventus, tempting eh United fans? Conte was brilliant during his first Season with Chelsea breezing to the Premier League title and was pretty decent in his second Season considering he was given limited resources in the Transfer market and didn't have the board backing him up, he eventually ended up with a 5th place finish and the FA Cup.

Conte could really help the team's defensive shape that seemed to suffer under Jose Mourinho and rumor has it that the Italian was keen on bringing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Stamford Bridge during his time at Chelsea. Conte doesn't seem like an ideal fit with his defensive style but could be a really good fit for Manchester United.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Michael Carrick Paul Pogba Mauricio Pochettino Antonio Conte Zinedine Zidane
Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Journalism Student, Sports Enthusiast and Avid Chelsea Fan
4 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who should replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Men who can help Manchester United overcome Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
5 managers that could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: All Manchester United can achieve is fourth
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: 3 Key Battles
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: 4 errors from Jose...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us