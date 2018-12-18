5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Football world has been in a little bit of a frenzy with Jose Mourinho getting the sack at Manchester United. Manchester United has had a disappointing start to the Season and are currently at 6th place, 19 points behind first placed Liverpool.

Mourinho's sack comes after an embarrassing 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool and expectedly Ed Woodward, and the Manchester United board have called for Change. Jose Mourinho is a dynamic manager and took a big blow to his ego the last time he was sacked at Chelsea. He seemed to carry a sense of negativity since then, and it would be interesting to see who replaces him at Old Trafford.

With Michael Carrick, all set to fill the role in the interim and United Fiercely looking for a permanent replacement it only seems ideal to discuss the candidates likely to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. So without further ado, here are 5 Managers in no particular order that are likely to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

#1 Antonio Conte

Conte has a pretty impressive record in the Premier League

Antonio Conte is one of the few Managers on this list who is a proven World Class Manager, has experience in the Premier League and is available at the moment.

To go with all this, he's gotten the best out of Paul Pogba during his three-year stint at Juventus, tempting eh United fans? Conte was brilliant during his first Season with Chelsea breezing to the Premier League title and was pretty decent in his second Season considering he was given limited resources in the Transfer market and didn't have the board backing him up, he eventually ended up with a 5th place finish and the FA Cup.

Conte could really help the team's defensive shape that seemed to suffer under Jose Mourinho and rumor has it that the Italian was keen on bringing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Stamford Bridge during his time at Chelsea. Conte doesn't seem like an ideal fit with his defensive style but could be a really good fit for Manchester United.

