5 managers that could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.33K   //    18 Dec 2018, 17:39 IST

Jose Mourinho has finally been sacked by United, but who will replace him?
Jose Mourinho has finally been sacked by United, but who will replace him?

Jose Mourinho was the manager of Manchester United for just over two years, but failed to leave any real impression on either the club or the fans. To say that he flopped at United would be an understatement.

When Mourinho took the reins at Old Trafford back in May 2016, the majority of United's fan base were overjoyed. Things may have ended on a sour note at Chelsea the season prior, but many fans and critics alike believed that he had a lot left to give. However, after a disappointing 6th place finish in his first campaign with the Red Devils, eyebrows started to raise.

He quickly redeemed himself with a second place finish the following season, with United ending up on 81 points. Had their bitter rivals, Manchester City, not stormed the league and ended up with 100 points, Mourinho would have been lauded for his efforts a lot more.

But this season United have been dismal. Their style of play is dull and lethargic, provoking a chorus of boos from the crowd virtually every match. It's clear that the players had turned their back on Mourinho from the get-go, and once he lost the faith of his team, things were bound to spiral out of control - and they did.

United sit in 6th place with 26 points, a staggering 19 points from the top spot. The fact that the Premier League title is now considered an "unrealistic" goal for a team the size of Manchester United is very sad, especially when you consider their history.

Without further adieu, let's take a look at five managers (in no particular order) that could take Jose Mourinho's place at Manchester United.

Disclaimer: This list is comprised of managers who are either odds-on favourites for the job, or have been linked with the role in the past.

#5 Laurent Blanc

Rumours have been swirling about Blanc's next club for months - could United be his next destination?
Rumours have been swirling about Blanc's next club for months - could United be his next destination?

Laurent Blanc was the manager of Paris Saint-Germain for three years (2013 - 2016). He won three league titles, and domestic trebles, during his time at the Parc des Princes, but it was the team's poor performances in the Champions League that eventually led to his demise.

PSG had reached the Champions League quarter-final stage over four consecutive seasons - three of which were during his reign - before being eliminated. In hindsight, Blanc did the best he could with a developing side; Paris Saint-Germain had nowhere near the calibre of players it has in its side today.

All in all, Laurent Blanc won 11 trophies, including two national quadruples, leaving a significant mark on the history of PSG.

Rumour probability: 7/10

According to The Mirror, Laurent Blanc is the leading contender to take temporary charge of United until the end of the season. Blanc had of course been a United player back in the early 2000s, before he retired in the summer of 2003, so it's likely that his link to the club will have a strong say in whether he gets picked for the job.

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
