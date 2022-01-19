A manager's caliber is very crucial for a team's well-being. Apart from knitting strategies and signing quality players, managers often tend to be the face of the club. They are also the ones who establish a friendly and smooth environment between players and working staff.

In short, a manager can be dubbed as nothing less than the heart of a team. A team's positive or negative performance can be linked directly with a manager's influence in the dressing room. For instance, the negative dip in Real Madrid's form was massively influenced by Rafa Benitez's unfriendly relationship with some of the major players back in the 2015-16 season.

On the other hand, Zidane's takeover in January 2016 at Madrid immediately lifted the team's spirits. Zizou had been an inside man for quite some time and knew how to make the club tick. In this article, we will discuss a few managers who seem to be too good for their current club.

5 managers who are too good for their current clubs

#5 Antonio Conte (Spurs)

Conte is one of the most successful managers right now

Antonio Conte has been immensely successful with every team he has managed. The Italian manager is also one of the most impactful and successful managers right now. After helping Juventus secure the Serie A title for three years in a row, Conte stepped up to take the Italian national team's managerial position.

After managing the Azzurri, Conte became Chelsea's manager in 2016. He helped the Blues secure the Premier League (2016-17) and the FA Cup (2017-18).

Squawka Football @Squawka RECORD: Antonio Conte becomes the first Chelsea manager in history to win 11 consecutive Premier League games in a single season. RECORD: Antonio Conte becomes the first Chelsea manager in history to win 11 consecutive Premier League games in a single season. https://t.co/IP3DSCHtcu

He achieved another career milestone in 2020-21 after leading Inter Milan to their first Scudetto in 10 years.

Conte left Inter Milan in shocking fashion and later took over at Tottenham Hotspur in November, 2021 from Nuno Espirito Santo. The club were in shambles when Conte took charge and there wasn't much of a change that he could bring. As of now, it wouldn't be wrong to say that for his experience and statistics, Antonio Conte deserves a better club.

#4 Brendon Rodgers (Leicester City)

Rodgers helped Liverpool fight for the title until the end of the 2013-14 season

Brendon Rodgers was responsible for bringing back the winning mentality in Liverpool. He helped Liverpool fight for the league title in the 2013-14 season.

Rodgers left the club without a single accolade to his name but his brand of football won over Liverpool fans. He is still considered one of the better managers to have ever coached the club.

Brendon Rodgers took over Scottish side Celtic after his Liverpool stint and helped them secure seven trophies in three years. Rodgers returned to the EPL with Leicester City in 2018. However, the Leicester's current form makes it evident that for a manager of Rodgers' potential, he needs a better club.

Liverpool FC @LFC Brendan Rodgers believes the credit for his Manager of the Month award goes to the players - liverpoolfc.com/news/latest-ne… http://t.co/DwpvMNzx2w Brendan Rodgers believes the credit for his Manager of the Month award goes to the players - liverpoolfc.com/news/latest-ne… http://t.co/DwpvMNzx2w

