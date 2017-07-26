5 managers who are favourites lose their job this season

A look at five bosses who might fail to avoid the axe this season.

by Nathan Staples Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 16:50 IST

Slaven Bilic needs to deliver after a disappointing last season

There’s nothing more inevitable in football these days than a manager getting the sack. In this day and age, being in one job for three years is a long tenure as clubs become more short-term focused and loyalty is simply an afterthought.

With that in mind, it is relatively easy to pick those up who could be in maximum danger of facing the chop in the upcoming season. Some coaches might have narrowly saved their jobs this summer, while others might face unrealistic expectations and get sacked ultimately.

Here’s a look at five managers who are teetering on the edge of getting the sack.

#5 Slaven Bilic – West Ham United

After narrowly missing the chop at the end of last season, it’s hard to see the Croatian dodge Gold and Sullivan’s swinging axe this season. A superb season in 2015/16 to close out the club’s time at Upton Park, Slaven Bilic was seen as the hero that could bring the Hammers back to Europe.

However, the move to the London Stadium saw their form dip dramatically back to the mid-table scrap pile.

The board decided to keep him in charge and have invested heavily in some new attacking talent to back up the oft-injured Andy Carroll and have also roped in a big-name goalkeeper in Joe Hart. However, the England number one’s shaky time at Torino and no reinforcements for an ageing defence look like a recipe for disaster.

Bilic is not one to hide in the face of adversity and his side might at least be more entertaining this season but the club’s ambition might exceed what he can extract from his squad. A rough start to the season could even see him be the first boss to be given his marching orders.