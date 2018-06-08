5 managers who managed the most number of Premier League games

None of these managers will be usurped from this list anytime soon!

Nishant Jayaram ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 13:34 IST 1.92K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp

The Premier League is not one for the faint-hearted, with surprise results and performances by teams up and down the table, which is one of the key reasons that make it one of the most watched leagues in the world.

Quite a lot has changed since its inception way back in 1992, with homegrown players replaced by quality foreign players from around the globe, as well as the best managers.

With the huge sums of money coming into the league, the time that Premier League managers are afforded has dropped significantly, but there have been a few managers who’ve stood the test of time!

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the five managers who managed the most number of Premier League games.

#5 Sam Allardyce - 512 games

Sam Allardyce

Premier League record: Wins - 174 Draws - 138; Losses - 200

‘Big Sam’, as he is affectionately called, came to the limelight after he took Bolton Wanderers to the Premier League in the 2000-01 season, and a strong fifth-place finish in his final season at The Trotters, in the 2006-07 season.

The English manager signed players from big clubs who were on the wrong side of 30, with the likes of Real Madrid’s Ivan Campo and Fernando Hierro, Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha, as well as controversial striker El Hadji Diouf, from Liverpool. Following a disagreement over transfer money with Bolton chairman Phil Gartside, Allardyce quit the club at the end of the 2006-07 season.

He moved to Newcastle United the very next season but didn’t even last the entire campaign at The Magpies and was sacked in January 2008.

Following the sacking of then Blackburn Rovers manager Paul Ince, in December 2008, Allardyce was given the duty of saving the club from relegation. He helped stave off relegation and finished the season in 15th, but was sacked unmercifully by the new owners in December 2010.

In 2011, Allardyce was tasked with bringing West Ham United back to the Premier League, and after signing a string of his former players, the English manager took the club back to the top division after victory in the play-off final. Even though he helped the Hammers to three strong finishes in the three years in charge of the club, Allardyce and the club decided to not renew his contract on the back of fan protests regarding his “boring style of play”.

Allardyce was back to saving clubs from relegation as he worked his magic to keep Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the league, but his last job as Everton manager was deemed a failure by many.

He won the Premier League Manager of the Month on 6 occasions, joint sixth in the list of most Premier League Manager of the Month awards won.