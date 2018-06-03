5 Managers who went out on a high like Zidane

These great managers left their clubs at the very top.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 15:39 IST

Zidane has left big boots to fill at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane stepped down from the post of Real Madrid manager recently and it took everyone by surprise. However, no one can doubt the pedigree of the job he has done in the Spanish capital.

The Los Blancos won 9 trophies during his tenure, which include three Champions League titles and one league crown. In fact, his announcement came just about a week after his side claimed their third successive European title.

More often than not managers leave their jobs due to their incompetence. However, a select bunch leave with their heads held high. Here are 5 managers who went out on a high.

#5 Luiz Felipe Scolari (Brazil) - 2002

Scolari lead his native country to the World Cup title in 2002

Brazilian Scolari was appointed as the manager of his native team in June 2001. With five matches left to go in the qualifying campaign, Brazil's qualification was far from secure.

Despite losing his first match in charge, Scolari guided them to the World Cup finals. However, this was only the beginning.

Brazil won all their group games, buoyed on by the brilliance of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Ronaldo. They kept on winning, all the way to the final where they defeated Germany 2-0. Brazil won their fifth World Cup title in sensational style and Scolari had a large part to play.

Just after the tournament, Scolari announced his resignation when it was expected that he would continue at the helm. Nobody saw it coming, but he left the Brazil team on a high. World Cup titles are hard to deliver, believe it or not.