5 managers with most wins in Liverpool history

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in English and European football. With 19 league titles - one in the Premier League era - they are only one triumph behind Manchester United (20) in the English top tier's all-time leaderboard.

The Reds, who have won four Second Division titles, have a proven European pedigree as well. With six European titles, they are the most successful English club in UEFA Champions League history, ranking behind only Real Madrid (13) and Bayern Munich (7).

Regulars in the English top flight since 1962-63, the Reds have won a record nine League Cups and seven FA Cups as well. Considering their rich history and pedigree, many top players and managers have graced the club over the years.

On that note, here's a look at the five Liverpool managers with the most wins in the club's history:

#5 Rafael Benitez - 194

Rafael Benitez found success at Anfield.

Rafael Benitez will always have a place in the Reds' folklore, delivering the club's fifth Champions League title in dramatic fashion.

Liverpool were seemingly down and out, trailing a resurgent AC Milan team by three goals in the 2005 final in Istanbul. However, the Reds scripted an epic turnaround, restoring parity before triumphing in a penalty shootout.

It marked their first success in the competition in over two decades. The Spaniard took the Reds to another final in the competition two years later, but this time Milan exacted retribution for their meltdown in the Miracle of Istanbul.

Benitez failed to end the Reds' long drought for a league title during his six-season stint at Anfield between 2004 and 2010. However, he did win the FA Cup and the English Super Cup once.

The Spaniard is currently the manager at Everton.

#4 Jurgen Klopp - 225

Jurgen Klopp has carved out a niche for himself at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has carved a niche for himself since arriving at Anfield in 2015. The former Borussia Dortmund tactician delivered the Reds' sixth UEFA Champions League title in 2019, first in 14 years.

The following season, Klopp and Co. became the Premier League winners, ending a three-decade long league title drought. He won his fifth title at Anfield - beating Chelsea in an epic EFL Cup final on penalties - earlier this year.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won the 10th trophy of his managerial career – five with Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga x2, DFL-Supercup x2, DFB-Pokal) and five with Liverpool (Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and League Cup). Juggernaut. 10 - Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won the 10th trophy of his managerial career – five with Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga x2, DFL-Supercup x2, DFB-Pokal) and five with Liverpool (Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and League Cup). Juggernaut. https://t.co/npBL9uuNSG

In fact, the Reds are on course to win an unprecedented quadruple. They face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals before locking horns with Manchester City in the FA Cup last four.

Liverpool trail the league leaders by a solitary point in a thrilling Premier League title race, with only nine games remaining and a trip to the Etihad to come.

#3 Bob Paisley - 308

A Bob Paisley banner moves around at Anfield.

Bob Paisley is another legendary Liverpool manager, winning over 300 of his 508 games in charge across competitions.

During a nine-season stint at Anfield between 1974 and 1983, Paisley delivered a rich haul of 20 trophies. That included six league titles, three European Cups (now called the UEFA Champions League) and a UEFA Cup (now called the UEFA Europa League).

The likes of Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness and Ian Rush brought in during Paisley's reign went on to etch their names in Anfield folklore as bonafide legends.

Liverpool FC @LFC This great man Bob Paisley took over as #LFC manager 40 years ago today on July 26, 1974 liverpoolfc.com/news/latest-ne… http://t.co/FocrdXUPkY This great man Bob Paisley took over as #LFC manager 40 years ago today on July 26, 1974 liverpoolfc.com/news/latest-ne… http://t.co/FocrdXUPkY

Considering his staggering achievements in less than a decade in charge, the late Paisley is regarded as one of the best managers in the game's history.

#2 Tom Watson - 329

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield Tom Watson is Liverpool’s longest serving manager in history, one who delivered the first two league titles.



brilliantly tells his story.



thisisanfield.com/2020/06/the-me… Tom Watson is Liverpool’s longest serving manager in history, one who delivered the first two league titles. @ShanklysBoys1 brilliantly tells his story. 🏆🔙 Tom Watson is Liverpool’s longest serving manager in history, one who delivered the first two league titles.@ShanklysBoys1 brilliantly tells his story. thisisanfield.com/2020/06/the-me…

Tom Watson holds the record of being Liverpool's longest-serving manager; he was at their helm for nearly two decades. Taking charge of the team in 1896 after Liverpool doubled his annual salary of £300, Watson delivered the club their first two English top-flight titles.

The first came in 1901 in the backdrop of the Second Boer War, making Watson the first manager to win league titles at multiple top-flight English clubs. The Reds' second league title came only a year after they earned promotion from the Second Division on their first attempt.

Watson had previously won the First Division title thrice with Sunderland in 1890s. In 1914, he took the Reds to their first FA Cup final (lost to Burnley); it would take Liverpool 51 more years to win their first title in the competition.

A year later, though, Watson, having managed the Reds in nearly 750 games, passed away at home at the age of 56 due to pneumonia. That brought about an abrupt end to a brilliant managerial career.

#1 Bill Shankly - 407

Bill Shankly has been immortalised outside Anfield.

Bill Shankly is arguably the greatest manager in the history of Liverpool. He assumed charge of the team in December 1959 when they were languishing in the Second Division.

Shankly set about clearing the deadwood, dismissing as many as 24 players in his first season in charge and laying the spadework for the dominance to follow. The Reds returned to the top flight in 1962 as Second Division champions. Two years later, they won their sixth top-flight title, their first in 17 years.

In 1965, Liverpool won their first FA Cup. A year later, they won their seventh English top-flight title, their second in three years. In 1972-73, the Reds won the league and UEFA Cup double.

Liverpool FC @LFC 55 years ago today, Bill Shankly took charge of LFC for 1st time. Here's 50 rare pics xtra.liverpoolfc.com/listicles/55-y… http://t.co/srQFiicoXb 55 years ago today, Bill Shankly took charge of LFC for 1st time. Here's 50 rare pics xtra.liverpoolfc.com/listicles/55-y… http://t.co/srQFiicoXb

He delivered Liverpool's second FA Cup in 1974 before retiring from management. Shankly passed away in 1981 at the age of 68 due to a cardiac arrest.

