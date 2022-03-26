5 managers with most wins in Manchester United history

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the game's history. With 20 league titles - 13 of them in the Premier League era - United are one of the most successful clubs in English football. They have also won 12 FA Cups and five League Cups.

United have made their mark in Europe as well, winning three UEFA Champions League trophies and a Europa League in the 2016-17 season. They are the only English club to have won the continental treble (1998-99).

Considering their storied history and pedigree, many top players and managers have graced the club, overseeing wins and big titles galore. On that note, here's a look at the five managers with the most wins in Manchester United's history:

#5 Tommy Docherty - 107

Tommy Docherty was at the Old Trafford helm for five years.

Tommy Docherty holds a special pride of place in the annals of Manchester United's history.

The late Scotsman assumed the reins at Old Trafford in 1972-73 and managed to keep the team afloat, despite inheriting an aging squad. However, there was no such luck the following season as United were relegated to the Second Division.

To their credit, though, Docherty's men earned promotion at the first time of asking and have been in the top flight since then. They finished third in the First Division and also reached the FA Cup final (lost to Southampton). A year later, United returned to the final and beat a fancied Liverpool team.

Manchester United @ManUtd We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.



Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy’s loved ones. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United. Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy’s loved ones. https://t.co/KLRsRJwIIv

Docherty's reign at Old Trafford came to an abrupt end in 1977 because of off-field reasons. However, the Celtic and Chelsea legend is fondly remembered by the Old Trafford faithful for his exploits with the club in the dismally 'dark' 70s.

#4 Ron Atkinson - 146

Ron Atkinson is another celebrated manager at Old Trafford.

Ron Atkinson was at the Old Trafford helm in the 1980s. Much like the late Doherty, Atkinson inherited a club in disarray and rapid decline.

He delivered two FA Cup titles interspersed with a League Cup title in three years before United came close to ending their two-decade league drought. Atkinson's men began their 1985-86 campaign with ten wins and didn't lose a game until matchweek 16.

However, an indifferent end to the season - with nine wins in their last 27 games - saw United finish a distant 12 points behind winners Liverpool. Ravaged by injuries at the start of the 1986-87 campaign, United stumbled from one defeat to another. They plummeted to 21st in the league table, costing Atkinson his job.

Squawka @Squawka Manchester United



Season: 1985/86

Matches: 10



"This season proved to be Ron Atkinson’s last full campaign as United boss. He’d famously be relieved of his duties early in the 1986/87 season with his successor being Alex Ferguson." Manchester UnitedSeason: 1985/86Matches: 10"This season proved to be Ron Atkinson’s last full campaign as United boss. He’d famously be relieved of his duties early in the 1986/87 season with his successor being Alex Ferguson." https://t.co/VRTWxFlBLT

He was succeeded by Sir Alex Ferguson (more on him later), who would kickstart an era of unprecedented dominance at the club.

#3 Ernest Mangnall - 202

Ernest Mangnall is one of the earliest managers at Manchester United. During a near decade-long reign between 1903 and 1912, he won over 200 games, winning the first two league titles in the club's history.

It was under Mangnall that United moved to their current home of Old Trafford in 1910 and have been there ever since. The league win in 1907-08 was also United's first silverware in any competition, with the FA Cup following next season.

Manchester United @ManUtd 110 years ago today, Ernest Mangnall was appointed #mufc secretary & was the first man to bring success to the club. http://t.co/lR27J6bHL4 110 years ago today, Ernest Mangnall was appointed #mufc secretary & was the first man to bring success to the club. http://t.co/lR27J6bHL4

Mangnall (1903) was the first United manager to register clean sheets in his first two league games in charge. That feat would be replicated more than a century later by current interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

#2 Sir Matt Busby - 565

Sir Matt Busby is immortalised with a statue outside Old Trafford.

Sir Matt Busby is one of the most legendary managers in Manchester United's history.

The late legend is one of only three managers to win an English top-flight title with the Old Trafford club. Busby arrived at the club in 1945 and set up assembling a team comprising homegrown talent. He announced his pedigree by winning the 1947-48 FA Cup.

Four years later, United won their third league title, ending a 41-year drought, before two more would follow in the next five years. The 1955-56 and 1956-57 league-winning campaigns almost entirely featured homegrown players with an average age of 21.5, famously known as the Busby Babes.

Their next two league titles arrived in the 60s. Busby then became Manchester United's first UEFA Champions League (then called the European Cup)-winning manager in 1968.

Busby went into retirement a year later after nearly two and a half decades at the club's helm.

#1 Sir Alex Ferguson - 895

Sir Alex Ferguson is Manchester United's greatest ever manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the game's history.

The legendary Scot arrived at Manchester United in 1986, transforming their fortunes from a mid-table club to an English and European behemoth. Less than six years after his arrival, Ferguson ended Manchester United's 26-year wait for the league title, triumphing in the first-ever edition of the Premier League.

An unprecedented era of dominance kickstarted as United would win 12 of the next 20 league titles on offer. In 1998-99, Ferguson became the first manager to win the continental treble for an English club. A decade later, he became the longest tenured manager at Old Trafford.

By the time he retired at the end of the 2012-13 campaign, the Scot had delivered a staggering 38 titles at Manchester United, including a record 13 in the Premier League.

