5 managers with most wins in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid are one of the most storied teams in club football. One of three teams never to have endured relegation from the Spanish top flight, Los Blancos have won a record 34 La Liga and 13 UEFA Champions League titles.

Throughout their rich and illustrious history, the club has never really had a lean patch. They have accomplished a La Liga five-peat twice and a European Cup five-peat once. Real Madrid have won a three-peat in the Champions League era, while no other club has successfully defended their title in the competition's current avatar.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, many top managers have graced the club over the years, winning games and titles galore. On that note, here's a look at the five Real Madrid tacticians with the most wins in the club's history:

#5 Zinedine Zidane - 104

Zinedine Zidane has had success at Real Madrid both as player and manager.

Zinedine Zidane is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. He also had roaring success on the other side of the touchline when he assumed the Los Blancos' reins midway through the 2015-16 season.

Under the brilliant Frenchman, the La Liga giants won an unprecedented three UEFA Champions League titles in as many years. They have also won two La Liga titles under their former player, finishing with 11 trophies.

Although the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner hasn't managed any other club outside Real Madrid, the former Los Blancos boss is one of the most sought-after managers right now.

The 49-year-old has been widely tipped (courtesy Eurosport) to take over at PSG next season.

#4 Leo Beenhakker - 107

Leo Beenhakker had a successful stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Leo Beenhakker spent a successful six-year stint at Real Madrid, assuming the reins in the summer of 1986.

He promptly delivered a La Liga three-peat. He also won two Spanish Super Cups and one Copa Del Rey during his two stints at the club. During Madrid's 1988-89 La Liga-winning campaign, Beenhakker's men equalled the La Liga record of most games unbeaten (27) since the start of a Spanish top-flight season.

The Dutchman was less successful during a second six-month spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arriving in January 1992, Beenhakker saw his team finish second in La Liga for the second straight year. However, the acclaimed manager did deliver the Copa Del Rey title - a competition Real Madrid have won just twice since then.

#3 Vicente Del Bosque - 127

Vicente Del Bosque had a successful stint at the Bernabeu.

Vicente Del Bosque is one of the most successful managers in the game's history, especially since the turn of the century.

The Spaniard won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with La Furia Roja. He has also had success in club football, especially with Real Madrid.

Del Bosque delivered two Champions League titles and as many La Liga trophies in the early 2000s. His seven trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu make the Spaniard one of the greatest managers in the club's history.

SB @Realmadridplace Zidane equaled Del Bosque as the third most Real Madrid manager with titles (7) - only ahead are Molowny (8) and Muñoz (14). Zidane equaled Del Bosque as the third most Real Madrid manager with titles (7) - only ahead are Molowny (8) and Muñoz (14). https://t.co/Oy9XDCbOpz

However, just a day after Real Madrid won their 29th La Liga title in 2003, Del Bosque was shown the door. It is believed that his unassuming and unspectacular style of play didn't enthuse president Florentino Perez, who kickstarted the 'galactico' era with the signing of David Beckham that summer.

#2 Jose Mourinho - 128

Jose Mourinho had a successful stint at the Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the history of the game.

Mourinho is one of the few managers to have won league titles in four different countries (Portugal - 2, England - 3, Italy - 2, Spain - 1 ). He spent an eventful three-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, arriving after winning the continental treble with Inter Milan in 2009-10.

He pushed an all-conquering Barcelona team all the way, losing the 2010-11 La Liga title by four points, despite Madrid garnering 92 points. The following season, though, Mourinho ended the Blaugrana's three-year La Liga domination, despite a certain Lionel Messi scoring 50 league goals.

However, the Portuguese failed to deliver Los Blancos' much sought-after La Decima in the UEFA Champions League, with Madrid falling in the semis in three straight years.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Jose Mourinho, the La Liga record breaker. Carlo Ancelotti, the La Decima winner and Zinedine Zidane, the 3-peat winner.



All part of Real Madrid’s history. Jose Mourinho, the La Liga record breaker. Carlo Ancelotti, the La Decima winner and Zinedine Zidane, the 3-peat winner.All part of Real Madrid’s history. https://t.co/Zuv1B2sdf0

Now at AS Roma, Mourinho left Los Blancos at the end of the 2012-13 campaign, having delivered three trophies in as many years.

#1 Miguel Munoz - 352

Miguel Munoz is arguably the greatest Real Madrid manager in the history of the La Liga and European giants.

He had a distinguished playing career at the Bernabeu, winning 11 titles - including three straight European Cups and four La Liga titles - between 1948 and 1958. He would leave a more lasting impression during his 14-year stint in the Bernabeu dugout between 1960 and 1974.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden Today marks 30 years since the passing of club legend Miguel Muñoz.

At @RealMadrid, Muñoz won three European Cups as a player and two as a coach.

#RealMadrid Today marks 30 years since the passing of club legend Miguel Muñoz.At @RealMadrid, Muñoz won three European Cups as a player and two as a coach. 🏆🔙 Today marks 30 years since the passing of club legend Miguel Muñoz.At @RealMadrid, Muñoz won three European Cups as a player and two as a coach.#RealMadrid https://t.co/kkmkUKrWRx

The longest-serving manager in Real Madrid's history delivered 14 titles at the club, including nine La Liga and two European Cups. Munoz passed away in 1990 at the age of 68.

