5 managers with most wins in Tottenham Hotspur history

Tottenham Hotspur are one of six clubs that have never endured relegation from the Premier League (1992-93 onwards).

Part of English football's so-called big six, Spurs haven't won much silverware compared to their five other counterparts. In fact, the north London club have never won the Premier League, with their two league titles in the top tier coming way back in 1951 and 1961.

The two-time Second Division winners have won eight FA Cups and four League Cups, though, Spurs have also made their mark in Europe, winning two UEFA Cups (now called the UEFA Europa League).

However, they haven't won any silverware since their 2007-08 League Cup triumph.

Considering their relative lack of success in terms of silverware, Spurs haven't had too many long-tenured managers. Nevertheless, here's a long at five Tottenham Hotspur managers with the most wins in the club's history:

#5 Jose Mourinho - 44

Jose Mourinho had a largely disappointing stint at Spurs.

Jose Mourinho is one of the most accomplished tacticians in the game at the moment.

The much-travelled Portuguese boss has won league titles in four different countries, including a continental treble with Italian giants Inter Milan. Mourinho has had four stints in the Premier League with three different clubs - Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Apart from delivering three league titles at Chelsea, he failed to win the league with the other two. In fact, with Spurs, he failed to win a single title despite being at the helm for almost two years.

Taking over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino (more on him later) in late 2019, Mourinho briefly took Spurs atop the Premier League table in 2020-21. However, Spurs' poor form, especially at home, cost Mourinho his job.

This marked the first time in two decades that the Portuguese was ousted from a managerial job without delivering a title.

Currently at AS Roma, Mourinho is looking for his first title since winning the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League with United.

#4 Andre Villas-Boas - 44

Andre Villas-Boas had a short-lived stint at White Hart Lane.

Andre Villas-Boas had an eventful 18-month stint at White Hart Lane in the early 2010s.

However, the Portuguese faced the sack after making a tall promise of delivering titles at the club. To his credit, Villas-Boas took Spurs to their highest points total in a Premier League season (72 points in 2012-13) during his first full campaign in charge.

He was laying the spadework for a title-winning team. However, his relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy turned sour, and Villas-Boas paid the price for that.

The Portuguese is currently without a job, having left Marseille in January last year.

#3 David Pleat - 60

David Pleat was the Tottenham Hotspur manager in the 80s

David Pleat had four different stints (two as caretaker) at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur, delivering match wins in the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

The 77-year-old, in his first full season in charge in 1986-87, took Spurs to third place in the First Division. The club was in contention for three titles that season but eventually ended the campaign empty-handed.

However, his reign was cut short after public disclosures about his private life.

In three subsequent stints at the club, Pleat delivered 20 match wins, but didn't win a trophy.

#2 Mauricio Pochettino - 159

Mauricio Pochettino had a long stint at Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino is arguably one of Tottenham Hotspur's most successful managers, despite failing to end the club's long trophy drought.

Assuming the reins at Spurs in 2014, Pochettino was the club's tenth different manager in the last 12 years. However, the Argentine brought about a semblance of calmness to the club.

Spurs were in contention to win the 2015-16 Premier League before a 2-2 draw with Chelsea confirmed Leicester City as the unlikely winners.

In December 2018, Pochettino became the first Spurs manager to win 100 Premier League games. Later that season, he took the club to their first UEFA Champions League final, where Spurs fell to Liverpool.

Pochettino's men overcame a 3-0 aggregate deficit against Ajax in the semis.

However, only a few months later, Pochettino was shown the boot after Spurs plummeted to 14th in the league table.

Currently at Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino is on the cusp of winning the first league title of his managerial career.

#1 John Cameron - 296

John Cameron was the player-manager for Tottenham Hotspur. He won nearly 300 games with the north London club.

Nine months after he was signed as a player by Spurs in 1898, Cameron became their player-manager. He won the Southern League title in 1900 and scored in the 1900-01 FA Cup win.

He famously served time in a civilian prisoner camp in Germany. Cameron went on to coach Dresden when the First World War broke out.

Cameron scored 139 goals for Spurs, whom he also managed between 1899 and 1907.

