5 Manchester United Academy players who can play for the first team

Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.61K   //    25 Jul 2018, 01:13 IST

Manchester United is unquestionably one of the best clubs in football. The amount of success this club has enjoyed is unparalleled and the task of guiding it back to the zenith lies with Jose Mourinho now as it is slowly recovering from years of under-performance after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The plethora of superstars United's Academy has produced in its history is a major source of jealousy for a lot of rivals as the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, Duncan Edwards, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and many more have gone on to play for this club and showcased their talent on the pitch. The brilliance of this academy can be understood by the fact that there has been at least one academy graduate in United's every match day squad continuously for more than the past 80 years.

Sir Matt Busby used the Academy to propel United to the top of the division, Sir Alex Ferguson built a dynasty at Old Trafford using the academy as his core and maybe Jose Mourinho is now planning the same.

This argument is supported by the fact that as many as 7 Academy players, who have yet to make a competitive debut for the club, have been taken by Mourinho on the pre-season tour to USA. Let us have a look at 5 of the brightest prospects of United's youth academy, who have the potential to emulate the icons they grew up admiring.

#1 Tahith Chong

Manchester United v Club America - International Champions Cup 2018

Tahith Chong (centre) during Manchester United v Club America match at International Champions Cup

Tahith Chong made his first senior appearance for United on this tour against Club America as a substitute and earned rave reviews from the fans as well as the manager.

Born in 1999, Chong is a Dutch international who signed for Manchester United from parent club Feyenoord in 2016 and joined the club youth squad. A winger who can play on both flanks, he has been praised for his direct attacking style of football. Despite suffering a knee injury days after signing which sidelined him for 10 months, he has returned in sublime form which has led to demands of his inclusion in the first team.

His performances for the youth and reserves team were so good that he was awarded the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award this year. Chong definitely deserves a chance to display his talents in the Premier League as he has already shown the willingness and never-say-die attitude which are typical of a Manchester United player.

Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid football follower and ManU fan.
