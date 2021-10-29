5 Manchester United players who can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer avoid the sack

Manchester United's season has taken a turn for the worse and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as the club's manager is under the scanner. The Norwegian has entered his third full season with the club and nothing short of a trophy will suffice this term.

Their recent form, especially, is a huge cause for worry. They have lost three of their last four Premier League encounters, languishing in seventh in the league table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea after their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United board want to be patient with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The signs look ominous for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Manchester United board have, so far, shown faith in him. And it seems that the Norwegian still has a few more matches in his kitty before the board decides to pull the plug.

But to avoid the sacking, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would need Manchester United players to step up. Here are five players who need to be at their best to help the former Manchester United striker save his job as manager of the club:

#5 Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Manchester United captain has been a shadow of himself in the ongoing season. He has been error prone, caught out of position and has lost possession far too easily.

One of his errors has led to Manchester United conceding a goal in the Premier League. He has lost possession 8.4 times per league match on average. The club have struggled as a result. United have conceded 15 goals in the league already. Only four sides have conceded more.

But over the last two seasons, Maguire has proved his importance for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs him now more than ever to step up and help him avoid the sack.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo started his second stint with Manchester United in fine fashion, but his form has taken a slight hit with the team's recent struggles. After scoring in his first two Premier League matches this season, he hasn't scored in the last four.

There have been calls to use Edinson Cavani ahead of the Portuguese, but it is unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will do it, especially with his job under the scanner.

In nine appearances for the club across all competitions this season, the 36-year-old has scored six goals, chipping in with last-gasp winners as well. Though Ronaldo is no longer as impactful as before, he is still one of the most feared attackers around.

The Norwegian is expected to continue putting trust in Ronaldo to start as a No. 9 for the club. He will hope that Ronaldo finds form in the Premier League soon and helps him avoid the sack.

