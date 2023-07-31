5 Manchester United players who can still leave the club

Manchester United are making moves in the summer transfer window. With two big-money signings in Mason Mount and Andre Onana completed, they are also set to complete the signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

This is a significant improvement from yesteryears when the club left it late in the transfer window to wrap up their deals.

Now, that key gaps have been filled with preferred targets, Manchester United will look at offloading a number of deadwood players.

The Red Devils need to balance the books after spending heavily on the trio of aforementioned players before targetting further reinforcements.

Soccer Mount Chelsea Farewell

There are one too many players that are unlikely to feature in Eric ten Hag's plans for the season ahead. Below we take a look at five such players who are still likely to leave the club over the remainder of the transfer window.

#1 Dean Henderson

The English keeper is a product of the club's academy and over the last few seasons, has spent his time around the Red Devils' first team. Henderson has gone on two loan spells with Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest and looks ready for a more prominent role.

However, United's acquisition of Andre Onana effectively ends any chance Henderson had of making the No. 1 spot his own. It's unlikely Henderson would want one more season at United as second choice. A permanent move to Nottingham Forest is believed to be in the works. The move could be well-suited for both player and club.

#2 Fred

Enter caption

Fred recently completed five years at United since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk. It's been a mixed tenure for the Brazillian at the club. At times Fred has been somewhat of a liability with his performances. However, he has also proven to be a tenacious and tough-tackling midfielder, especially during ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.

Fred has fallen down the pecking order after United signed Mount from Chelsea earlier in the transfer window. Additionally, the return of Christian Eriksen, the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat makes Fred's departure look very likely. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Galatasaray over the recent weeks, with personal terms reportedly agreed between the player and the club.

#3 Donny van de Beek

Enter caption

The technically-astute Dutchman has endured a torrid spell at Old Trafford. He has failed to dislodge Bruno Fernandes from the no. 10 position. His lack of physicality has led to him not being favored by managers. His previous season was cut short after a horrible knee injury sustained against Bournemouth in January. However, despite his limited performances, he has shown that he might not be the exact fit at United.

Now that he is back from his long injury layoff, questions will be asked if he does really have a future at the club. His winner against Lyon will do little to suggest that there is a place for him in the side given Mount's arrival and other available midfielders in the side like Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and the emerging Kobie Mainoo. In all likelihood, Van de Beek's future seems bleak at the club and a move away can rejuvenate his career.

#4 Harry Maguire

Things have not gone according to plan for the former Leicester City man at Manchester. He was recently stripped of the captain's armband, with Erik ten Hag handing it to Bruno Fernandes.

The defender penned an emotional post on social media clarifying the news that Ten Hag had indeed removed him from captaincy. However, very few people have been surprised at the mantle being passed to Fernandes.

The Portuguese maverick had taken over the armband on an unofficial capacity last season and looks more of a vocal leader, who is capable of charging up his team. Maguire's stock dropped tremendously last season with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw being preferred to be the starting centre-backs through the season.

The English defender's performances validated Ten Hag's decision to drop him from the side, especially after the calamitous showing against Sevilla in the Europa League semifinal. Now as a former captain, Maguire has still retained a professional attitude and wants to fight for his place in the side.

Nonetheless, it seems a very tall ask from a player who has just lost the faith of the manager and often flattered to deceive fans and experts alike. United have rejected an offer from West Ham for the defender. However, an improved bid from the London club can prompt United to encash on their former captain.

#5 Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly at Manchester United

One of the few remaining players from Jose Mourinho's first season at Manchester United, Eric Bailly has had a haywire career in the last seven years.

Before United signed Varane and Martinez, Bailly was actually United's best defender when on song. He took no prisoners when he went into challenges and was an entertaining presence whenever he played.

However, fans hardly got to see him in action due to his repeated injury woes. Bailly's absence has forced United to look at other names over the last few seasons and they have settled on Martinez and Varane. Even last season, the Ivorian made hardly positive impression on loan at Marseille, failing to make the appearances required to trigger a permanent move.

Interest has been received from Saudi Arabia and with just a year left on his current deal, a move away from Old Trafford seems very much likely.