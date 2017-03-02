5 Manchester United players who could have seen the exit door had Louis van Gaal stayed

If Van Gaal had served the last year of his contract as Manchester United manager, some players might have never played for him.

@armendem by Armen Demirjian Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 19:49 IST

The former Netherlands manager signed a three-year contract when he joined the club

Boring! This is how every single Manchester United fan had described the team’s performances as during Louis van Gaal’s two season spell at Old Trafford. Useless ball possession, long balls, side and back passing were the dominant words to describe the Dutch manager’s philosophy.

Beside his vague philosophy, the amount of money spent in the two seasons and the expectations from those signings were questionable as well. Star signings such as Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao came in and left without even leaving a single sweet memory for the Red Devil fans.

Jose Mourinho’s arrival had seen the cards shuffled and reorganised at Old Trafford. Subsequently, team and individual player performances have seen a significant change. Some unhappy players have seen the light again and most importantly, the fans could smile again after three disastrous seasons.

Every new manager has his own approaches and principles. This could suit some players and could put an end to the spell of some others.

We look at the most important five of those.

#5 Phil Jones

The English defender had featured in 10 Premier League matches in the 2015/16 season and was mostly sidelined due to a series of injuries. When fit, he barely convinced the Dutch and usually started on the bench.

This season, Mourinho’s man management and Eric Bailly’s injury and involvement in the AFCON had given him the chance to prove his worth to the Portuguese and he has already played more league minutes (1044) than last season (535).