5 Manchester United players who impressed the most against Arsenal

Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 at the MetLife Stadium in the USA in front of a raucous crowd of 82,262. The Red Devils put the Gunners to sword thanks to first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

Fernandes celebrated being appointed the new Manchester United captain with a thunderous left-footed strike from 20 yards out in the 30th minute. Aaron Ramsdale could have done better but only managed to palm the ball into the back of the net.

Shortly afterwards, Sancho doubled the lead after capitalizing on a defensive error and smashed the ball into the roof of the net after winning a footrace with Gabriel Magalhaes. United also beat Arsenal 5-3 in an exhibition penalty shootout that took place after the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United players who impressed the most against Arsenal.

#5 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw was expected to be kept busy by the irrepressible Bukayo Saka. But Shaw rose to the occasion and had Saka's number on most occasions. The 28-year-old produced a crucial interception to stop Saka from being released into the clear towards the end of the first 45.

He also got forward well and managed to peg his compatriot back for longer than Arsenal would have been comfortable with.

Things are looking positive for the Manchester United left-back ahead of the upcoming season. He has consistently been one of United's best players in recent campaigns and it should be no different this time either.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho showed drastic improvement from his first two pre-season outings as he took the game to Arsenal playing as a false 9. Sancho showcased quick reactions and awareness to cash in on an Arsenal mistake to gain possession in behind their defence.

From there, he turned on the afterburners and unleashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net to double United's advantage. He also produced flashes of brilliance over the course of the game. Whether Sancho will be used as a winger or as a false 9 or a number 10 is unclear at this time.

But the tenacity and eagerness he showed today will be key to inhabiting whichever role it is that Erik ten Hag entrusts him with next season.

#3 Bruno Fernandes

As usual, Bruno Fernandes looked like the player most likely to make a difference for Manchester United in the final third. He has now been appointed captain of the Red Devils and it is a position he has aggressively earned.

Fernandes created a great opportunity for Antony before finding the back of the net himself in the 30th minute with a strong left-footed strike. He was his industrious self as he ran the show for Manchester United and toiled until he was taken off.

#2 Tom Heaton

With David de Gea leaving the club and Andre Onana not ready to play, Tom Heaton pulled on the gloves for Manchester United against Arsenal. He turned in a remarkable performance, most notably producing a wonderful double save from Gabriel Martinelli in the first half.

Heaton's distribution was also on point for most of the game and his lovely long ball to Kobbie Mainoo played a vital role in United's opener on the night. The veteran goalkeeper is unlikely to feature extensively for the Red Devils but he has shown that he has the ability to fill in whenever necessary.

#1 Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo was the star of the show yet again for Manchester United. The young midfielder has already managed to strike up a quality partnership with Mason Mount and did an excellent job in the pivot.

He helped United kickstart attacks from deep and it was his lung-busting run down the right flank that led to United's first goal. The 18-year-old's quick thinking, technical ability and vision belie his age. His agility and spatial awareness are all quite impressive and he definitely has a bright future ahead of him.