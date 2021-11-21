5 Manchester United players who have let Solskjaer down in the 2021-22 season

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club legend did a good job in his first two full seasons as manager, leading the club to third-placed and second-placed finishes in the Premier League. He also led the club close to winning trophies but his team stopped just short of it.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞️ The Glazers have approved #mufc board's decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær. It is over. The official statement is in place, and mutual agreement has been reached to part ways. [ @FabrizioRomano 🗞️ The Glazers have approved #mufc board's decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær. It is over. The official statement is in place, and mutual agreement has been reached to part ways. [@FabrizioRomano]

Manchester United were a mess when Solskjaer took over

When Solskjaer was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho, he inherited a broken squad. There was no structure in place and there was plenty of deadwood. Solskjaer has done a commendable job in offloading players who were no longer needed and helping the club add at least a semblance of a structure.

He has also recruited well. It's a job that comes with immense pressure but it's one that Solskjaer managed to negotiate well for the greater part. But the 2021-22 season has been a departure from what we've seen in previous seasons.

With Solskjaer set to be relieved of his duties, some Manchester United players need to take a long, hard look at themselves. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have let Solskjaer down massively in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Victor Lindelof

Having signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer, Victor Lindelof was expected to become a squad rotation player at Manchester United. However, due to Varane's injury concerns, the Swedish international has featured on a regular basis.

The Red Devils had the fifth-best defensive record in the league last term. Lindelof has made 13 appearances across all competitions this campaign and has helped his side keep just one clean sheet this season. It came against a Tottenham Hotspur side that was in dire straits when the two sides met.

Lindelof has been awful at the heart of defence. His positioning is poor and his aerial ability is suspect. The 27-year-old had done a decent job in the 2020-21 season but his performances have dropped several levels this season.

When Varane was ruled out with an injury, Solskjaer would have counted on Lindelof to make a claim for a starting berth. It almost feels like the Swede didn't even make an effort. Lindelof rarely shows initiative and often does nothing to even get in the way of shots.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been a colossus in defence over the past two seasons. Even though his attacking contributions are rather poor, Wan-Bissaka makes up for it with his assured tackling and sense of timing.

However, he has a propensity to get caught out of position every once in a while. It has become way more regular this season. His defensive work has been nothing to write home about this season and on most days, it's difficult to figure out what he is doing in this Manchester United side.

He dithers on the ball way too much and his crossing is poor. Wan-Bissaka rarely gets into good positions when Manchester United are on the ball as well. But his awful positioning when his side are huddled up inside their own box is perhaps the most alarming.

It has gotten to the point where teams have started exploiting Wan-Bissaka's positional weaknesses by putting in crosses from the right wing to the far-post. He deserves to be dropped but Manchester United don't have a better alternative.

WHF!🇾🇪 @UtdWesleyy I have serious doubts on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.



Defensively, decent.

Positionally, very poor.

Technically, average.

Forward play, very poor.



I won’t write him off completely, but he really does need help, he needs serious coaching. I have serious doubts on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Defensively, decent.Positionally, very poor. Technically, average.Forward play, very poor.I won’t write him off completely, but he really does need help, he needs serious coaching.

