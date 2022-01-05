5 Manchester United players who must improve in 2022

Manchester United are struggling highly with consistency in the 2021-22 campaign. Even the sacking of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't been able to resolve the problems at the club.

The appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager in November is still a work in progress for Manchester United. With all his technical knowledge and expertise, the German manager can bring a positive change at United.

Manchester United players have to step up

The problems at Manchester United are more than just tactical issues. Some of their top players have failed to turn up on the pitch and as a result, cost loss of vital points.

For Manchester United to end the season on a good note, it is very necessary that these players step up and bring a change in form. A player like Paul Pogba does deserve to be on this list but with him running out of contract this summer, his future at United remains uncertain. Here, we take a look at the other influential players who need to improve in 2022 for the Premier League giants.

#5 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho can be a superstar for the Red Devils

The Englishman was signed by Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund last summer after having to wait an entire year for his arrival. Jadon Sancho is arguably one of the most dynamic youngsters in the football world right now.

The 21-year-old was a delight to watch with Dortmund as he created and scored goals for fun. In his four seasons with the German club, Sancho scored 50 times and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances. Unfortunately, he has struggled to continue with the same form at Manchester United.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Gary Pallister on Jadon Sancho’s form: “Goals help, but he's not taking easy options now. He's driving at defences and that's what we saw at Dortmund - he's creative, he can score goals.” [MEN] 🗣 Gary Pallister on Jadon Sancho’s form: “Goals help, but he's not taking easy options now. He's driving at defences and that's what we saw at Dortmund - he's creative, he can score goals.” [MEN]

The competitive nature of the Premier League has taken its toll on Sancho as he has managed to score just twice this season. With his amazing dribbling skills and creativity, the explosive winger will have to be more productively involved for Manchester United this year. If he manages that, it will directly assure the progress of the English giants.

#4 Fred

Fred can flourish significantly well under Ralf Rangnick

The central midfielder received a lot of criticism under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has been giving better performances under Ralf Rangnick. Fred, with his intense work-rate, tackling and passing abilities, is capable of doing much better.

The Brazilian perfectly suits Ralf Rangnick's playing style with the intensity it demands. Of course, good support from fellow midfielders will help Fred's cause but irrespective of that, he will have to step up.

Manchester United @ManUtd @Fred08Oficial produced a moment of magic during our last



#MUFC @Fred08Oficial produced a moment of magic during our last #PL outing at Old Trafford... 💫 @Fred08Oficial produced a moment of magic during our last #PL outing at Old Trafford...#MUFC https://t.co/5QtKt2w2qV

During his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, the 28-year-old did wonderfully well to be involved in both attack and defense. Fred will have to do the same if he plans to be helpful to the club in 2022.

