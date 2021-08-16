5 Manchester United players Sir Alex Ferguson had an issue with

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is easily the most respected manager in the history of football. The legendary manager is touted as one of the best the world has ever seen, and it would take a lot for the players to go against him.

The Scotsman has managed tons of players in his time, earning respect from every one of them. However, there were a few who went against Sir Alex Ferguson and challenged him.

While some later made peace with the legendary manager, others are yet to get back on speaking terms. On that note, here are

5 Manchester United players who Sir Alex Ferguson had an issue with

#5 Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United '99 Legends v FC Bayern Legends

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to win every match he managed, and when it was against Liverpool, there was no excuse whatsoever. In 1994, things were going smoothly for Manchester United at Anfield as they took a 3-0 lead through Denis Irwin, Steve Bruce and Ryan Giggs.

However, Liverpool managed to get back in the game and finish level. Sir Alex Ferguson unsurprisingly fumed at the result and blamed Peter Schmeichel.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper was not happy with the accusations and fired back. Things turned ugly in the dressing room, as Schmeichel revealed on Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Game' podcast:

"The only thing he [Ferguson] was saying after the game was about my goal kicks. I had about 700 goal kicks in the second half and I'm hitting them 80 yards but straight up to the defenders, heading it back. He was sick and tired of that. I just lost it a little bit. I lost my composure."

"The thing about him, and I want to stress this, you could always argue back. No matter how angry he was, you could always argue back and always defend yourself. But this scene was just ugly. It was a Saturday game, and we were back in Monday. He called me in first thing and said, 'You know I have to sack you'? I was still fuming at that time, so I said, 'Fine. So let me go.' I was just being stupid."

However, things were settled quickly as Peter Schmeichel apologized to the manager and his Manchester United team-mates.

#4 Paul Ince

Paul Ince(r) played for Manchester United from 1989 to 1995

Paul Ince was someone who loved to have authority on and off the pitch. He was the self-proclaimed "Guv'nor" of the Manchester United dressing room, and Sir Alex Ferguson was not a big fan of it.

Reports suggest Paul Ince and Sir Alex Ferguson were never comfortable with each other as the midfielder believed the manager was undermining his respect among the teammates. Things got worse between the two when Ince joined Liverpool – Manchester United's arch-rivals – in 1995.

The two reportedly do not acknowledge each other to this day.

