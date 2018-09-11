Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Manchester United players to watch out for in the 2018/19 season

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    11 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United started their 2018/19 English Premier League season on a winning note with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, but as the season progressed Jose Mourinho’s side isn’t producing the desired performances.

United are at the 10th position in the Premier League table with 6 points. They also lost against Brighton and Hove Albion and looked quite rusty in every department in that game.

Although there are still a lot of games to be played in the entire season, Jose Mourinho’s side has to pull up their socks so as to ensure they at least stay in the top 4 which would enable them to stay in contention for next season’s Champions League. Manchester United won their second game against Burnley on 2nd September which might give act as a morale booster for them.

Jose Mourinho had stated that in spite of his team’s poor performances till now, he is pretty confident that his side will deliver positive results. Recently there have been reports that Manchester United are about to sell Paul Pogba in January. Paul Pogba has been linked to Barcelona which could be his next destination and has stated that he is in talks with the Catalans to finalize the deal. On this latest move, Mourinho has stated that Manchester United has found Paul Pogba's replacement.

He also went on to say Manchester United have some exceptional players who have the ability to win with their never say die attitude. We take a look at 5 such players who could be crucial for Manchester United in the months going ahead.

#1 Romelu Lukaku

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku looked in decent form in the last season as the Belgian scored 16 goals in 34 Premier League games with 7 assists to his name in the last season. Though he was criticized for not giving his best during pressure situations and not performing up to the desired level against some of the bigger teams, Lukaku will always remain Manchester United’s mainstay in the forward line.

Jose Mourinho had stated that a player of Lukaku’s class is a boon to any team. Lukaku has got the ability to run through the best defences with his electric runs combined with his superlative dribbles. The 26-year-old can outclass any opponent because of his combative moves because of his physicality. Lukaku is a kind of player who can be quite dangerous because of his ability to counter the best defences with his aggressive runs.

The former Chelsea player was instrumental in Belgium’s campaign in the recently concluded World Cup where Belgium finished as semifinalists. He was also influential in Everton’s campaign in the 2016-17 season. His finishes have also looked spot on.

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
