5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Burnley | Premier League 2021-22

Fresh off their FA Cup defeat against Middlesbrough, Manchester United made the trip to Premier League bottom-dwellers Burnley to restore some of their lost pride on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, they once again failed to live up to the billing and were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. The disappointing result saw them drop out of the top four, surrendering their place to West Ham United. The Hammers bagged a hard-fought 1-0 win over Watford last night.

Manchester United started the game strongly, full of energy and commitment. The hosts were firmly on the backfoot and even conceded through a brilliant Raphael Varane header. Unfortunately for the visitors, the VAR intervened and the goal was ruled out for offside after Harry Maguire was found interfering play from an illegal position.

In the 18th minute, the Red Devils finally broke the deadlock, courtesy of a brilliant Paul Pogba strike. The Frenchman hit home from 10 yards after Luke Shaw found him in space. A few minutes later, United saw another goal ruled out, this time by the linesman, who had spotted a foul from Pogba.

Despite being outclassed in the first half, the Clarets did not let up and bounced back strongly in the second 45. They leveled the scoreline two minutes into the second half, thanks to a clinical Jay Rodriguez strike. The two sides exchanged blows for the remainder of the game, but neither could not find a winner.

On that note, here are five Manchester United players who looked particularly off-color in their disappointing 1-1 draw at Burnley on Tuesday night:

#5 Scott McTominay

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay operated just ahead of the backline on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he didn’t quite look at his best sitting so deep, especially in the second half.

He struggled with Burnley’s physicality and failed to keep up with Wout Weghorst more often than not.

Ndyfreke @Ndy__freke McTominay is playing against us McTominay is playing against us https://t.co/fRCVA6HFt8

McTominay also failed to add anything to United’s attack and his distribution was mediocre at best.

He also gave away possession 13 times and lost five duels before being substituted for Jesse Lingard in the 80th minute.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Ralf Rangnick picked Edinson Cavani to start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in attack on Tuesday night. The Portuguese watched on from the bench for most of the night and was only brought on in the 68th minute in place of the Uruguayan.

Over the next 22 minutes, he had two very decent chances to put United ahead, but uncharacteristically wasted them.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Was Zlatan at 36 a better signing for Man United than Ronaldo at 36? 🤔 Was Zlatan at 36 a better signing for Man United than Ronaldo at 36? 🤔 https://t.co/IHwf44HDuZ

First, he leapt the highest to meet Shaw’s 80th-minute corner but directed it over the bar. Ten minutes later, he got another opportunity to win the game for the visitors but saw his headed attempt go high and wide.

A disappointing night for the Portuguese superstar.

