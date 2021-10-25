5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Liverpool | Premier League 2021-22

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s optimistic Manchester United hosted Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Liverpool side at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Given the firepower the two teams possessed, it was chalked down to being a closely-contested affair. In the end, it turned out to be one of the most one-sided affairs in the history of this iconic rivalry.

Thanks to a Mohamed Salah double and a goal each from Diego Jota and Naby Keita, Liverpool found themselves 4-0 up at half-time. Salah kept up his inhuman form in the second half as well to complete a well-deserved hat-trick, sealing a memorable 5-0 win for Liverpool on Sunday.

As you may have guessed already, almost all Manchester United players massively underperformed in their clash against Liverpool. However, the five we are mentioning today deserve special attention.

Here are United’s top five underperformers in their 5-0 defeat to the Reds.

#5 Victor Lindelof

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

With Rafael Varane ruled out, Manchester United went with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at the back. Unfortunately, Lindelof failed to fill the gap left by Varane and was exploited easily by Liverpool’s world-class forwards.

Although not the worst defender of the lot, Lindelof did nothing to justify his inclusion. He was chasing shadows for the entire match and did not give David de Gea the assurance he needed.

First, the Sweden international failed to stop the ball from coming to Diego Jota, which led to Liverpool’s second goal, practically killing the game.

Later, just before the half-time whistle, he lost Jota once again, which allowed the Portugal international to assist Salah for Liverpool’s fourth.

#4 Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Even a month back, Manchester United fans were more than ecstatic with the performances of Luke Shaw. He was dominating the left-hand side of the pitch, both offensively and defensively, looking prepared to have a memorable season.

But against Liverpool, he lost all his bearings and was the second-worst defender on the pitch for the Red Devils.

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Luke Shaw probably looking at Ronaldo in disgust saying “I might’ve as well eaten that damn cake“ Luke Shaw probably looking at Ronaldo in disgust saying “I might’ve as well eaten that damn cake“

In the 13th-minute, Shaw was caught up in a mix-up with Maguire and then failed to stop Trent Alexander-Arnold from putting the cross in. Jota swooped in to slot the ball home for Liverpool’s second goal.

Shaw then lost Keita, whose cross allowed Salah to open his account on Sunday, before being caught out of position for Salah’s second.

It was a horror show for Shaw on Sunday afternoon, and the Englishman must find a way to make amends in the games to come.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar