5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Middlesbrough

Manchester United have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough. The Red Devils opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the game with Jadon Sancho finding the back of the net at the end of a slick and swift attacking move.

Lack of clinical finishing cost Manchester United dearly

Manchester United then had a plethora of chances to put the game to bed but their forwards kept missing chance after chance to allow Middlesbrough back into the game. Chris Wilder's men got their equalizer in slightly controversial circumstances.

But they managed to hold on until the end of 120 minutes to take the game to penalties. Boro won the game 8-7 in the shootout after Anthony Elanga sent his penalty into the stands. It looks like 2021-22 will be yet another season without silverware for the Old Trafford outfit.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United players who underperformed against Middlesbrough.

#5 Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson made two good stops in normal time. He flew to his left to flick a Matt Crooks shot over the bar early in the second half. Henderson produced a good reaction save from an Aaron Connolly shot in extra time as well.

However, he looked clueless in the penalty shootout. Henderson dived a bit too early for most of the penalties and made it easier for the Middlesbrough players. Of the eight penalties that Wilder's men took, Henderson only guessed the direction of one and failed to save that as well.

After the Europa League final against Villarreal last season, a section of the United fanbase claimed that if Henderson was in goal instead of David de Gea, they'd have won the shootout. But the Englishman looked out of his depth last night in the shootout against a Championship side.

#4 Diogo Dalot

Did Diogo Dalot have a bad game? Not really. But it was a contest where the Portuguese right-back could have truly shown off his attacking abilities. He had very little defending to do and yet Dalot was missing from the scene altogether as Middlesbrough scored the equalizer.

While his link-up play in and around the final third was decent, his final ball was severely lacking in quality once again. Dalot has been brought in to whip in crosses from the right-flank that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has proven to be poor at doing.

There wasn't much of that on offer against Middlesbrough. While he has shown that he can gel well with his teammates and can play some key passes when foraying forward, his final product has to improve.

