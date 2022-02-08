5 Manchester United players who have underperformed this season

Manchester United have had quite a mixed first half of the season. Having started off strongly, the Red Devils experienced a poor run of form towards the middle of the first half of the season. Their poor form culminated in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim coach a week later and has certainly improved the side since. United now find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table, facing stiff competition from the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

.Considering United had a fantastic summer window, many expected them to fight for top honors in England and Europe. Let's take a look at five Manchester United players who have underperformed this season.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a cult hero at Manchester United. The Englishman has been at the club since making his professional debut in 2015. Certainly a fan favorite, Rashford is blessed with electric pace and immaculate finishing ability.

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in United's attack and has scored over 10 goals during each of the last three Premier League seasons.

Rashford has looked off-color so far this year. He has only managed four goals in the current campaign and looks a bit lackluster in comparison to his performances from last season.

#4 Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Anthony Martial has been one of Manchester United's biggest underperformers this year. The Frenchman signed for Manchester United in 2015 for a reported £36 million, becoming the world's most expensive teenager at the time. Martial arrived at the club full of potential that he is yet to fully realize.

CODE @codesportsau codesports.com.au/football/engli… Six years after being signed for a record-breaking fee by #ManUnited , Anthony Martial has been quietly ushered out the backdoor with his career at a crossroads. #PremierLeague Six years after being signed for a record-breaking fee by #ManUnited, Anthony Martial has been quietly ushered out the backdoor with his career at a crossroads. #PremierLeague codesports.com.au/football/engli…

Martial exceeded expectations in the 2019-20 edition of the Premier League, scoring 17 league goals. Since then, his performances have been extremely underwhelming.

Martial only managed to score four league goals last season despite making 23 appearances. His form hasn't improved as the Frenchman has only scored one goal in over 10 appearances this season. Martial's poor form over the last year and a half saw him loaned out to Sevilla during the January transfer window.

#3 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a player who has seen his standards drop severely over the last year.

The Englishman signed from Crystal Palace in 2019 for a reported fee of £45 million. Having established himself as one of the best right-backs in England, Wan-Bissaka now finds himself fighting for a starting spot at Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka is undoubtedly an excellent player on his day. He is extremely adept at defensive work, especially in one-on-one situations. Wan-Bissaka's defensive acumen is also one the best in the league.

His passing and distribution have let him down in the recent past. Wan-Bissaka has found it difficult to contribute in attack, especially in Ralf Rangnick's system. He has found himself battling teammate Diogo Dalot for a starting spot.

#2 Harry Maguire

Manchester United v LASK - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Harry Maguire has had an underwhelming season so far with Manchester United.

The Englishman signed from Leicester in 2019 for a reported fee of £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. Maguire has failed to perform at his best this season even though he is known for his excellent aerial ability and great distribution.

At 6 feet and 4 inches, Maguire offers a dominating presence aerially, especially in defensive situations.

The Englishman recently had an excellent run with England at UEFA Euro 2020, helping the Three Lions to reach the final of the tournament. Many expected Maguire to carry his form back into the Premier League, something which has not happened this year.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Jadon Sancho has been one of the most disappointing players in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United were interested in the player for the past two years, finally signing him last year for a reported €85 million. Considered one of the best wingers in Europe, Sancho has failed to have any impact at Manchester United since joining.

An extremely influential player at Dortmund, Sancho played a key part in the club's successes during his time at Signal Iduna Park. However, since joining United, Sancho's form has been on a negative spiral. He has not made the most of his spot on the wing and has looked like a shadow of his former self.

Sancho has managed just three goals in 24 appearances for the Red Devils. His output has simply been poor and his price tag only makes matters worse. Sancho will have to pull up his socks if United are to finish their season strongly.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar