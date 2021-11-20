Manchester United were inflicted with another shocking defeat by Watford as the Red Devils lost the game 4-1. Misery continues for the Red Devils and Ole Gunner Solskjaer as the bottom-ranked team ruthlessly dominated them over 90 minutes. United went into the game as favorites despite their recent struggles, and no one expected a humiliating result.

Watford took the early lead with a strike from Joshua King before Ismaila Sarr doubled it just before half-time. Donny van de Beek was able to pull one goal back but United were absolutely outplayed by Watford. Goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Bonaventure in the dying moments of the game sealed United's fate.

Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford does not look bright with talks of him being sacked to pave the way for a new manager.

Despite bolstering their squad in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have only deteriorated in the current campaign. A distinct lack of motivation led to another uninspired performance and defeat. The defeat saw them slip further below in the Premier League table.

Clearly, there are some players who have underperformed against Watford and that was the reason for their defeat. On that note, let's take a look at

5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Watford

#5 Nemanja Matic

Following poor performances from Fred and Scott McTominay, Solskjaer turned to veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic against Watford. The Serbian has undoubtedly been one of the best in business for the majority of the last decade. He was unfortunately unable to deliver the goods against Watford.

Matic was unable to produce the performance needed to stop Watford's midfielder from utilizing the flaws in midfield. The 33-year-old was dominated by Sarr and Cleverly for the majority of the game as Watford took advantage of gaping holes in United's defense.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The Portuguese often remains the difference maker for Manchester United but he was completely indecisive against Watford.

Bruno was well marked throughout the match and was unable to make any impact whatsoever. The midfielder's passing lane was cut-off by the opposition and he was unable to be of any help to Solskjaer's men.

His mistake also gave away a penalty early in the game but Sarr failed to convert it for Watford.

Although it is true that Bruno's compatriots were simply not up to the mark, a lot is expected from the Portuguese. His uninspiring performance under pressure tonight will be a huge concern for United's hierarchy.

