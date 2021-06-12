5 Manchester United players to watch out for in Euro 2020

Manchester United is recognized as one of the most popular clubs in the EPL as well as across the globe. So it is fitting that a sizeable contingent from Old Trafford has been selected to represent their nations at the Euros.

Europe's pre-eminent international tournament is set to kick off in three days' time. A host of the world's most famous footballers from the most popular European clubs are set to descend upon this scintillating festival of football that will culminate in a grand final on 11th July, set to take place in London.

⚽️⏰ 3⃣ DAYS TO GO!

Whose no.3 shirt is this? 🧐#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gn1JoMSAUm — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 8, 2021

With 11 players, Manchester United is 4th in the list of clubs, sending the highest number of players to Euro 2021. With respect to the EPL, they are behind only Uefa Champions League champions Chelsea and league champions Manchester City, each of whom are sending 15 players to the tournament.

Under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, the Red Devils have displayed an improved showing in the 2020/21 season, finishing a respectable second to an unstoppable Manchester City side in the EPL.

Manchester United's players will, however, be smarting from having lost out on cup glory after going down in a penalty shootout against La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa league final.

The clubs who are sending the most players to #EURO2020:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea - 15

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City - 15

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich - 14

🇮🇹 Juventus - 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd - 11

🇺🇦 Dynamo Kiev - 11 — Goal (@goal) June 4, 2021

Here, we take a look at the Top 5 Manchester United players who we should watch out for at Euro 2020.

#5 Victor Lindelof (Manchester United Centreback, Sweden)

The hard-working Swede was brought to Manchester United by Jose Mourinho in the 2017-18 season for a whopping transfer fee of €35 million, from Portuguese side Benfica.

Although he was error prone and shaky in his initial seasons, the 26-year-old has settled in well at Old Trafford and has formed a reliable partnership with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. The duo played a key part in Solskjær's side finishing 2nd this season.

Victor Lindelof in action for Sweden, against Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier

Lindelof is one of the mainstays in Janne Andersson's Sweden side and played the full 90 minutes in the Blågult's latest international match, a 3-1 friendly win against Armenia this past Sunday.

He has played the full 90 minutes for both of Sweden's FIFA world Cup qualifiers so far in 2021 and is expected to start in the Euros. He will partner either Dalian Professional's Marcus Danielson or Rangers' Filip Helander in the center of defense.

Our Group E Euro 2020 preview is now live. Here's our look at Sweden. Follow the link for the rest of the group:https://t.co/lmup93gAmQ

⁠

GROUP E:

Spain 🇪🇸⁠

Sweden 🇸🇪⁠

Poland 🇵🇱 ⁠

Slovakia 🇸🇰⁠

⁠#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/kERJ7A6XXH — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) June 8, 2021

Sweden, who stand at No. 18 in the latest FIFA rankings, are drawn in Group E of the tournament. They will be up against 3-time champions Spain (FIFA Rank 6), Robert Lewandowski's Poland (Rank 21) and Marek Hamsik's Slovakia (Rank 36).

The Blågult start their tournament with a match against Luis Enrique's Spain at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla stadium in Seville, Spain. The match will kick off on Tuesday, the 15th of June at 12:30 AM IST.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra