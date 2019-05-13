5 Manchester United players who didn't get much criticism despite being woeful

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have been on the down for quite some time now. Fans and pundits alike have been placing the blame on some players but are their assessments of these players warranted?

In some sense, they have been warranted but there are others who have picked up none of the blame for the team’s poor run. The likes of Paul Pogba and David De Gea have taken a huge chunk of the criticism from the fan but are they solely responsible for United’s poor run?

Now that’s the question that has started to ring in the minds of fans. In truth, they aren’t the only ones to blame and they are targeted because they are the ones considered superstars.

On the other hand, there are players who aren’t taking the flak for various reasons.

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Jesse Lingard came through the ranks at Old Trafford and finally broke into the first team a couple of seasons back. While he has been performing quite commendably for the club, he’s one that should take responsibility right about now.

Ever since he suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season, he hasn’t been performing on the level that was seen from him when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the club. Majority of the team started performing poorly around that time and Lingard shouldn’t be left out from being criticised any longer.

Because Lingard came through the ranks, he has been spared especially by the fans, but his performances haven’t been good enough. While De Gea and Pogba have been the center of the wrath of the fans, he has so far escaped unscathed. When Ole’s system was working, he was one of the players that made it work quite effectively.

Lately, he looks like he doesn’t even know what to do, where to run to create space like he used to. It just isn’t working for him and it’s high time he pulls up his socks.

