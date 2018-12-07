×
5 Manchester United players who have stalled under Jose Mourinho

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
318   //    07 Dec 2018, 23:24 IST

Things have not gone to plan for Jose at Manchester United
Things have not gone to plan for Jose at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson, arguably football’s greatest ever manager, stunned the world in 2013 when he announced that he would be retiring at the culmination of the season.

Since Fergie’s retirement, the Red Devils have had their task cut out trying to replace him. David Moyes was hand-picked by the retiring Ferguson, but he couldn’t even last the course of the season.

Louis Van Gaal was the next in the hot seat and unfortunately for the Dutchman, his tenure came to be known more for his questionable decision-making than any sublime performances on the pitch.

Thus, in 2016, the appointment of the ‘Special One’, Jose Mourinho, was met with much fanfare. The match seemed like one made in heaven. However, a couple of years on, the marriage has been anything but amicable.

In the current season as well, Manchester United find themselves languishing in 8th place and on a winless streak of four games in the league.

Over the course of his tenure, Mourinho's team selections, his handling of the media and above all his treatment of his players have been questioned. The last facet has also led to several players not scaling the heights expected of them.

In this article, we look at 5 such players whose development has stalled under the Special One:

Martial has not fulfilled his vast potential under Jose
Martial has not fulfilled his vast potential under Jose

#5. Anthony Martial

The Frenchman was signed by Louis Van Gaal in 2015. On his debut, Martial scored a sensational solo goal against arch-rivals Liverpool. And in his first full start, he scored twice, thus making the enormous fee seem worthwhile.

A recipient of the Golden Boy award in 2015, Martial took the English game by storm. The unique combination of dazzling dribbling and clinical finishing saw him earmarked as one for great success in the future.

After a stellar 2015-16 campaign under Van Gaal, Martial was tipped to achieve legendary status at Old Trafford.

However, under Mourinho, the Frenchman’s career has stalled. Despite starting Mourinho’s initial games in charge, Martial has found himself frozen on the bench more often than he would like.

Even though the Frenchman has hit a purple patch recently, he looks a far cry from the player that set the league alight in 2015-16. Martial may still be one of United’s best players currently, but his talent surely warrants him being one of the best in the league.

As a teenager, Martial caught everyone’s imagination. However, at 23 years of age, he doesn't seem to have progressed a lot.

The Frenchman’s best years are still ahead of him, but you get the feeling that his best might just be somewhere away from Mourinho.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
