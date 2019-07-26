×
5 Manchester United players who impressed the most in pre-season matches

Sujith M
ANALYST
26 Jul 2019, 09:33 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup

After a disappointing 2018/19 campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Co. kickstarted their pre-season with a lot to figure out before the Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11. The Red Devils have made two exciting signings so far in the transfer window. Swansea City winger Daniel James arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of around £15 million.

Manchester United then completed the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for an initial £45 million with a further £5m in add-ons. United are not done with their transfer dealings. Solskjaer is in the market for a center-back and Harry Maguire is his preferred choice.

The Red Devils are also trying to push through a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils have completed their pre-season fixtures in Asia and will next play Kristiansund in Norway on Tuesday. United have won all four of their pre-season games, thanks in most part to the brilliant performances of their youngsters and new signings. 

Manchester United players underwent rigorous training during their tour of Asia and Solskjaer took distinct measures to improve the durability of the players. Solskjaer is trying to implement high-energy pressing tactics for the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 Manchester United players who impressed the most in pre-season matches:

#5 Mason Greenwood

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Having made his senior debut for Manchester United last season, Mason Greenwood is enjoying an impressive pre-season campaign for the Red Devils. The 17-year-old has featured in all of United’s pre-season games until now. He found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Leeds in Perth and also scored the winner against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup.

Solskjaer even hinted that the youngster is in line to start their first game of the Premier League season against Chelsea at Old Trafford. Solskjaer also insisted that Greenwood is ready for more first-team football, saying, “Mason will definitely play more games. He has grown over the summer and I think his confidence has grown too after the Cardiff game, as he was our best player.”

He is enjoying a dream run at the moment and easily one of United’s best performers in the tour so far.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Mason Greenwood Aaron Wan-Bissaka
