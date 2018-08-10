Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Manchester United players who really need to improve this season

Shashank Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
795   //    10 Aug 2018, 22:30 IST

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg
Man Utd boss - Jose Mourinho

Manchester United finished 2nd on the Premier League table last season, a whooping 19 points behind cross-town rivals Manchester City. Several of its stars underwhelmed last season, but the club has been uncharacteristically quite mute in the summer transfer window.

It is up to the talented but under-performing players already on the roster to make a mark for themselves, possibly giving Man Utd the momentum needed to finish better than 2nd position, and win some silverware this time out.

Listed below are 5 Man Utd superstars who need to improve this season.

#1 Jesse Lingard

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League
Jesse Lingard - talented performer

After a good outing in Russia, the attacking midfielder must perform excellently in the first few months of the Premier League to help United get a head-start. Jesse needs to deliver in crunch situations while facing tough defences each week.

Somehow his stellar performances were limited only to cup games last season, and if he is able to replicate the same in weekly league outings, there is a chance he might win the Player of the Month award at least twice this season.

Mourinho needs to define his role as a CAM, and give him time to find his feet on the field so he can be used to being a provider for the forwards. Lingard showed us what he is capable of for England last month, and it would be a huge boost for Man Utd if he steps up in the EPL as a responsible attacking midfielder. It would also enhance his reputation as a big performer in the EPL, and his baby steps towards greatness will pick up pace.

#2 Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League
Big Rom!

The burly striker from Belgium received plaudits from all over the world after a spectacular performance in Russia. Lukaku has to step up this season by increasing his tally of goals for Man Utd.

Romelu needs to slightly improve his ability to score from headers, and needs to add precision to his already so powerful shots from in and outside the box. He has the ability to be a front runner for the Premier League Golden Boot, and has the ability to get 25 goals this season as he will be the first choice striker for United.

His success in front of goal will be needed by the club in the title race, and could help them overcome the ill timed draws which dented their title chances last time out. Lets hope Big Rom breathes fire this season!

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Shashank Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket is life, Football runs in my viens. Manchester United till I die. Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are my idols. Sachin is GOD!!! I cheer for my favorites but respect every player in the game. Recently fulfilled my FIFA World Cup dream.
