5 Manchester United players who will benefit from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United were hammered over the weekend at Old Trafford in a 0-5 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool. This does not help the Norwegian's case at all since he's already under constant criticism from United fans.

Manchester United went into the game as underdogs but no one expected the outcome to be this humiliating. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with nowhere to hide at the end of the match and his future at the club does not look bright.

Manchester United might soon sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Understandably, the loss against Liverpool has outraged Manchester United fans across the world and at the moment it is hinting in only one direction. It is likely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might lose his job before the match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

With the sack looking inevitable, it could turn out to be a change in fortunes for some of the Manchester United players. The players who have struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might get a new and fresh chance to prove themselves. On that note, let's take a look at the five United players who will benefit the most from a managerial change:

#5 Nemanja Matic

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

While Manchester United have looked for a young and quality defensive midfielder, the presence of an experienced defensive midfielder like Nemanja Matic cannot be ignored. The Serbian has tons of experience under his belt, especially in the Premier League, given that he has played in the league for more than eight seasons now.

Matic is a quality midfielder with a lot of intelligence and composure at his disposal. He might not be in his prime right now but he certainly has what it takes to play at the highest level. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred the double pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay, playing Matic and two attacking midfielders is an option that can be used on a regular basis.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Nemanja Matic’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:101 total touches

83% pass accuracy

3 chances created

3 attempted dribbles

3 successful dribbles A solid shift in midfield. 👏 Nemanja Matic’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:101 total touches

83% pass accuracy

3 chances created

3 attempted dribbles

3 successful dribbles A solid shift in midfield. 👏 https://t.co/dipYFnWhiu

It is not that easy though given Manchester United have been so vulnerable against counter-attacking teams. But as it is, the double pivot hasn't done wonders either for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It is something the new manager can try and if nothing, it can surely be used more against weaker teams.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

The Englishman is running out of contract at the end of the season and the renewal is said to be dependent on the game-time he gets this season. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jesse Lingard has struggled to start on a regular basis, which is the very reason he was loaned out to West Ham United last term.

With the Hammers, Jesse Lingard looked a different player altogether. He was lively, creative and, most importantly, very effective in front of goal. In just 16 Premier League appearances, he scored nine goals and recorded four assists with the east London club last season.

Propesa @Propesaa

OLE HAS LOST THE DRESSING ROOM AND I'M HAPPY

#mulive Jesse Lingard "I'm not on the pitch."OLE HAS LOST THE DRESSING ROOM AND I'M HAPPY #OleOut Jesse Lingard "I'm not on the pitch."

OLE HAS LOST THE DRESSING ROOM AND I'M HAPPY #OleOut

#mulive https://t.co/0dIT2mMIXT

He expected to start more this season but with the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the impressive form of Mason Greenwood, Lingard has struggled to get regular game-time. Under the new manager, the attacker might get a fresh opportunity to establish himself and get some regular starts.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith