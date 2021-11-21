5 Manchester United stars who could suffer from Solskjaer's sacking

Manchester United are on the verge of parting ways with struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Reports from multiple sources suggest an announcement announcing his sacking is imminent and could come as early as Sunday.

The news comes as no surprise. If anything, fans and experts were baffled the Norwegian kept his post for so long after a horrific run of just four wins in Manchester United's last 13 games.

Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.



Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over. 🔴 #MUFC Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over. 🔴 #MUFCOfficial statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. https://t.co/oNMceD5xiE

Failure to rotate was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's downfall at Manchester United

One of many criticisms Solskjaer has faced during his tenure as Manchester United boss is his failure to rotate his star-studded squad. The Red Devils' recent 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City saw the home side name a bench worth over £175 million.

The lack of rotation in personnel in the much-maligned defense and centre-midfield, in particular, has been glaring in recent weeks. Any new manager is certain to ring in the changes, and some players might be in danger of being shipped out or seeing reduced playing time.

Nonetheless, with Solskjaer reportedly on his way out, here are five players who could suffer after his exit from Old Trafford.

#5 David de Gea

A demoralized David de Gea after Watford scored against Manchester United

David de Gea's situation at Manchester United is a confusing one. There's no doubt the first-choice keeper is an exceptional shot-stopper and has arguably been Manchester United's best player in this wretched run.

However, the Spaniard still has the occasional mistake in him, as the recent draw in the Champions League against Atalanta showed. There have also been question marks over his ball-playing ability and distribution, which is ironic considering Spanish players are among the finest passers in the world.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have a talented keeper who, in the past, has been touted to go on and become England's No.1 between the sticks. Dean Henderson has been limited to just 19 appearances for the club in the past 16 months. At 24, he is seven years younger than his Spanish colleague in the Red Devils' goal.

A new manager might just decide that it's time to move on from the 31-year-old keeper, as coaches often begin re-tooling squads from the very back. Pep Guardiola's handling of Joe Hart at Manchester City back in 2016 proved that even fan-favorites and long-term club icons are never safe.

#4 Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay came up the ranks at Manchester United

Scott McTominay is one of Manchester United's own. He's been associated with the club since the age of five and is a graduate of the club academy. Nonetheless, there is little room for sentiments in football. Most fans already believe that despite the Scottish international's industry, he simply isn't of the caliber one would expect from Manchester United's first-choice central midfielder.

The 24-year-old has always been used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a double pivot with Fred. However, it is the Brazilian who has become a scapegoat at Old Trafford in recent months. Pundits single Fred out for criticism while his partner McTominay escapes relatively unscathed despite his inconsistent displays.

Perhaps it's because the Scottish international came up the ranks at Manchester United, or maybe it's Fred's £50 million transfer fee. But at 24, McTominay isn't a youngster anymore and doesn't offer enough in defense or while going forward. He is almost certain to lose his spot once a permanent replacement for Solskjaer is found.

