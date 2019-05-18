Premier League: 5 Manchester United youngsters who could have breakthrough seasons this year

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 18 May 2019, 02:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United have probably had one of the worst seasons in their entire history. As such, they’ll want to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window with quality players.

As they do that, however, they should keep in mind that they still have some of the best young talents in their academy.

Some of the players in their youth system will need to make the grade up next season and see if they can cut it in the league. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also have taken note of them and will want to assure the club that the tradition of promoting young players is something that will continue.

A few of the young players that are expected to make the grade up next season have had some taste of first-team football already, while others have even gone on loan and performed quite well. We’ve already seen Solskjaer saying that he wants to see someone like Axel Tuanzebe play for United, and no doubt he’ll want to see more of these youngsters make a grade up.

Here are five players who are expected to have their breakthrough seasons this year.

1. James Garner

Norway v England - UEFA European Under-17 Championship: Quarter Final

James Garner is a young midfielder who is very highly regarded at United at the moment. He was even in the squad for a game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Garner is someone who has been likened to Manchester United coach Michael Carrick because of the way he controls the game in the centre of the field, and because of his composure on the ball.

If the young Englishman can have his breakthrough next season, he will save United a lot of money they’d have spent in searching for a holding midfielder. At just 19 years old, he still has a lot of time on his hands to develop and reach the potential that he’s already shown in the youth setups.

1 / 5 NEXT