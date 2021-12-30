5 Manchester United youngsters who failed to justify the hype

Manchester United have been known to produce a good number of world beaters in their youth setup from time immemorial. The most prominent set of players to have emerged from the Manchester United academy is the famed 'Class of 92'.

Groomed together in the academy, these players went on to achieve stardom at Old Trafford. Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes were part of the young Red Devils side that won the FA Youth Cup in 1992. They went on to become first-team regulars for Manchester United, winning a great number of titles and honors at the club.

Manchester United still have a top quality academy set-up

Recently, players like Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood have emerged from the academy with glowing recommendations and proven themselves in the first-team. Manchester United have also signed a good number of quality youngsters over the years to improve their squad.

In football, not every young prospect goes on to be a superstar due to the demanding nature of the sport. On that note, here is a list of five former Manchester United youngsters who failed to live up to the hype they generated.

#5 Adnan Januzaj

David Moyes handed Adnan Januzaj his Manchester United debut in the 2013/14 season. The Belgian youngster was promoted to the first team by Sir Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 season and made the bench for the final game of the season.

In October 2013, Januzaj scored a brace on his full debut for the club against Sunderland to guide them to a 2-1 win. He ended the season with a decent return of five goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. By the start of the 2014/15 season, Januzaj was handed the number 11 shirt that was previously worn by Ryan Giggs.

utdreport @utdreport Adnan Januzaj: "Before that [Van Gaal & Mourinho coming to #mufc ], I had people who were believing in me, like Ferguson. If Ferguson stayed there longer I would have played longer for Manchester United." #mulive [espn] Adnan Januzaj: "Before that [Van Gaal & Mourinho coming to #mufc], I had people who were believing in me, like Ferguson. If Ferguson stayed there longer I would have played longer for Manchester United." #mulive [espn]

Januzaj failed to reach the heights he did in his debut campaign and was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland in successive seasons from 2015/16. He now plays for Real Sociedad, the club he signed for on a permanent basis in 2017.

#4 Darron Gibson

A certain Darron Gibson was released by League Two side Salford City last summer at 34 years of age. The midfielder is widely remembered for making 60 appearances for Manchester United as a youngster, with 10 goals and eight assists to show for it.

Gibson was dubbed "The next Paul Scholes" by Sir Alex Ferguson after he broke out at Manchester United. The Irishman made his debut for the club aged 19 in 2008 and played alongside Scholes in midfield. Gibson scored in every competition he represented Manchester United in, and was on the bench as they claimed the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008.

The midfielder left Manchester United in January 2012 for Everton on a permanent basis. He moved around England on various deals and is presently clubless as he considers the next step in his career.

