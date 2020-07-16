5 Manchester United youth players ready to graduate to the first team next season

Manchester United have looked sharp since the Premier League's resumption a month ago.

They haven't lose a single match so far and have accumulated four wins and tw losses during this period. This string of good results has seen them in pole position to secure a Champions League spot for next season, something that was rather difficult to fathom before the COVID-19 lockdown.

With Bruno Fernandes performing at a very high level, Paul Pogba impressing since his return from injury and Anthony Martial in good form of play, Manchester United are arguably the most in-form team in the Premier League at the moment.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to improve his squad for the next season in the upcoming transfer window as the Red Devils still have some holes to fill in their current roster. Nevertheless, the financial losses that the current pandemic has caused for most football clubs seem to indicate that we will not see many big investments in the next transfer window.

Soljskaer might have to take a look at Manchester United's youth squad to improve his current crop of players. On that note, we take a look at some of the best prospects that Manchester United have in their academy at the moment, especially the ones who seem ready to make the step up to the first team.

Five Manchester United players ready to step up to the first team

#5: Hannibal Mejbri (Central Midfielder)

Manchester United v Lincoln City - FA Youth Cup

Hannibal Mejbri is one of the brightest young talents that Manchester United have at the moment. The 17-year-old French midfielder, who joined the English club from AS Monaco last summer, managed to impress for Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup this year.

With the ball at his feet, he has looked very mature for his age. He has also provided great support in the team's defensive department.

Mejbri already has quite a lot of hype accumulated around him after the hefty price Manchester United paid for him last summer. So far, he has proved that he can be a good investment for the Red Devils, as he showed positive signs in becoming a great playmaker in the future.

He looks like a special player for his age. Being able to train with the first-team and play a few matches for them would certainly help his development a lot. Mejbri is a prospect that Solskjaer shouldn't ignore if he wants to improve his midfield department next season.

#4: James Garner (Defensive Midfielder)

Manchester United v Colchester United - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

James Garner has already played some matches for Manchester United's senior team this year. For someone of his age, he provided a good impression.

However, what should be noted is his amazing season for Manchester United's U-23 team. He managed to easily dominate at that level in most matches and seems ready for the next step in his career. Whether that next step means playing for Manchester United's senior team or a loan to a smaller club where he can get more minutes remains to be seen, though.

Garner has impressed with his great versatility on the football pitch, among other attributes. He has played at a very high level, both a ball-winning midfielder or as a playmaker.

He possesses very strong defensive capabilities, but at the same time, he can also create chances for his teammates. He is a player that Manchester United should pay attention to and try to further develop. A promotion to the senior squad looks like a real possibility for James Garner.