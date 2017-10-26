5 matches that sealed Ronaldo's FIFA Player Of The Year Award

A look at the 5 of the best performances of Ronaldo that earned him the award this year

by Jidonu Mauyon Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 12:31 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

Yes! It has happened again. Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the FIFA Best Player Of the Year. The Portuguese superstar has beaten the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to FIFA's most prestigious award this year.

After a slow start to the season, Ronaldo came back to his best and fired Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory. The attacker showed up guns blazing and helped the Spanish giants to a double with some incredible displays.

Here we take a look at the top 5 matches that earned Ronaldo the FIFA Best Player Award:

#5. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (12-04-2017)

Ronaldo scored 2 goals against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Semi-Final clash in 2017 - UEFA Champions

Cristiano Ronaldo came under heavy criticism ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich. The Portuguese had the worst start ever to any Champions League campaign in his career. He only managed to score an embarrassing 2 goals up to the quarter-final of the competition. He was booed by the Madrid fans and many of them asked for him to be benched.

But to everybody's surprise, the winger bounced back and inspired the team to a victory scoring 2 vital goals that gave Real Madrid an important away win in Munich. The German team had taken an early lead through Arturo Vidal's header to make it 1-0.

But Ronaldo later decided the match when he scored his first with a fine finish from close range before finally adding the second by poking the ball past the helpless Manuel Neuer and into the net to seal an important away victory for the Spanish club.