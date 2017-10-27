5 memorable games between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era

We take a look at some of the most memorable clashes between Manchester United and Tottenham before they take on each other this weekend.

Tottenham and Manchester United have both been Premier League clubs since the inception of the league in 1992/93. The former have risen to prominence after a low key decade or two since the Premier League's inception and have challenged for the League title in the last two seasons.

Manchester United in the same period enjoyed three different spells of absolute dominance, interrupted only by Arsenal and Chelsea and more recently Manchester City. Since the turn of this decade, United have grown off the pitch exponentially and dominated the League, but after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, they are yet to taste Premier League success. Jose Mourinho is the latest manager tasked with restoring United to the top.

Despite not troubling each other for places, survival or dominance until the last three seasons, Spurs and United have had some memorable clashes. Some were goal-scoring master-classes while others were dull but a tale of resilience in themselves.

The matches between the two clubs in the Premier League era have unsurprisingly seen Manchester United winning a vast majority of the games. The tide has become more even recently as Spurs have closed the gap between them. The last seven games have seen three wins apiece and a draw, suggesting that this weekend could be in for a very interesting game even without taking in to account the Premier League table.

In this list, we take a look at five memorable Tottenham vs Manchester United clashes in Premier League history.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United (White Hart Lane, 2016/17)

United's players regroup after Rooney pulled one back in the 70th min

This game is extra-special for Spurs fans. The last home game of the 2016/17 season saw Tottenham emerging winners with Harry Kane and Victor Wanayama scoring for the last time at White Hart Lane.

Though the new stadium is going to be at the same location, fans, players and the manager said goodbye in style to the old structure which had served as the home from 1899. Their last memory of the stadium will forever be the victory over Manchester United. This victory also signalled their 14th home win of the season and ensure they remained unbeaten at home for the first time since 1964-65.

Spurs confirmed the second spot in the league after the victory and Manchester United managed a goal from Wayne Rooney but offered little else in the clash. The match witnessed another great performance from United Goalkeeper David de Gea.

Though the match on its own was not very special, it was important because of the ramifications surrounding it. Manchester United were also attempting to climb the table but Spurs ensured that only they would be celebrating on the last day at their grand old home.