5 men who could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer

Emery took over from Arsene Wenger this summer

The Unai Emery revolution is well underway at Arsenal this summer. For the first time in 22 years, they will go into a Premier League season without the leadership of Arsene Wenger, who bought great success to North London during his time in charge of the Gunners.

Emery has already begun to put his stamp on the club in the transfer window. Jack Wilshere’s time at the Emirates came to an end, as did that of Santi Cazorla. Per Mertesacker’s playing days are also over, and he takes up a coaching role at the club.

As far as incomings are concerned, it has been more experience than marquee signings. Bernd Leno has been bought in to challenge Petr Cech for the number one spot in goal, while Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have joined to help strengthen the defence.

There have been a few younger signings as well. Matteo Guendouzi joined from French side Lorient, and Lucas Torreira moved to the Emirates in a deal worth £26.4 million from Sampdoria after an impressive World Cup with Uruguay.

It won’t just be the players who change, but it will be the system and the style as well. For much of last season, Arsenal set up with three at the back, but Emery is likely to revert to four at the back, a system he, and most of his players, are more comfortable with.

The passing style played under Wenger will also change slightly. They will still probably look to play an exciting brand of football, but there will be more of an effort to get the ball from back to front a bit quicker.

But there are still a number of things that could change before the season gets underway. Rumours suggest that Aaron Ramsey is being targeted by Chelsea, while there are still doubts over a number of players. Emery himself has said he wants at least one more player in the door before the transfer window is over, and that could end up having a huge difference to how the squad looks going into the season.

Here are five players that could move to the Emirates before the transfer window is up.

#1 Andre Gomes (Barcelona)

Gomes has had a tough couple of years with Barcelona

For most players, moving to Barcelona is the dream. It means joining perhaps the biggest and best club in world football, and playing with some of the best players in the world. It looked that way for Andre Gomes, who, after an impressive European Championships campaign with eventual winners Portugal in 2016, joined Barca in a deal worth an initial £30 million, rejecting the advances of Real Madrid.

Things haven’t gone to plan for the midfielder though, and he looks set to leave the Nou Camp this summer. He has appeared just 46 times in La Liga in his two years with Barcelona, and just 16 of those came last season. He needs to leave to get his career back on track, and Barcelona are unlikely to stand in his way. He would be an excellent replacement for Aaron Ramsey if he leaves Arsenal, and his passing ability means he would fit the way Emery will play. The only problem with the deal is that Gomes has just left Barcelona’s tour of America due to injury. Arsenal will want him available immediately, and he may not be if that injury proves to be serious.

