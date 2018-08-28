5 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.69K // 28 Aug 2018, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was a horrible night for Mourinho at Old Trafford

It all looks to be going wrong at Manchester United. After a transfer window where they failed to bring in any of Jose Mourinho’s top targets, they have made a poor start to the season, and have won just one of their opening three games.

This was always going to be a big season for the club. Last season, they saw their neighbours across the city run away with the title and playing some of the best football that the Premier League has ever seen.

There was a lot of pressure on them to at least close the gap on Manchester City, and play better football than last season, that often left their fans less than impressed. The pressure also comes from the recent improvement from rivals Liverpool, who reached the Champions League final last season and have bought well to strengthen their squad.

It is also a massive season for Mourinho, who is starting a crucial third season. His record in his third season at clubs in notoriously bad, most recently in his second spell at Chelsea, where he was sacked before Christmas after making a shocking start to the campaign.

There are clear fractions between him and the board, particularly after their failure to bring in a centre back over the summer. The questions grew louder on Monday night, when they were torn apart by Tottenham, in one of the most embarrassing defeats of Mourinho’s reign. As he walked off, he stood and applauded in front of the fans for a noticeable period of time, raising questions about what the next step is.

There is a chance that Mourinho is running out of time at United. He looks a broken man, and it looks a near impossible task for him to turn it around. If he does go, here are five men who could be bought in to replace him.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

Zidane enjoyed an incredible spell of success at Real

No manager in world football has had more success over the last few years than Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman enjoyed a sensational two and a half years at Real Madrid, where he won three consecutive Champions League titles, becoming the first team to do so in the modern era. However, he left Real in the summer, which came as a surprise to many given the volume of success he had in his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

If he were to come to United now, he would be taking over a team in crisis, and make no mistake about it, United are a team in crisis. It was a similar situation when he took over at Real, maybe not as bad, but the team weren’t in a good situation under the management of Rafa Benitez. He is a winner, and United will want a winner. Zidane will also want to prove he isn’t just a one trick pony, so the Manchester United job could be one that excites him.

1 / 5 NEXT