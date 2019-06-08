×
Premier League: 5 mid-table players who should be playing in a top-six side

Ravideep Padaria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    08 Jun 2019, 10:12 IST

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup Semi Final
Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup Semi Final

Premier League 2018/19 was a remarkable season largely due to the neck-to-neck battle of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table. However, what made this season exciting for the neutrals was the rise of the mid-table teams. Clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City have punched above their weight by causing quite a few upsets over the course of the season.

The reason behind this rise and the excellent display of football from these mid-table teams are some fantastic players. We look at 5 of those players who are ready to step-up for the challenges at a bigger stage. 


1. Declan Rice

West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Every year the Premier League gives birth to several new young talents, and this season, Declan Rice has been one of them. The young midfielder caught everyone’s attention through his impressive performances for West Ham.

At 20 years of age, the midfielder’s rise has been a speedy one. Rice started out as a center-back under ex-boss David Moyes which helped him strengthen his defensive skills. However, the new manager Manuel Pellegrini decided to play him in front of the backline as the defensive midfielder.

Apart from his defensive abilities, the youngster has excellent composure on the ball and the vision to quickly convert defense into attack. With 2 goals and an average of 2.9 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game, the defensive midfielder was a central figure to the Hammers’ success this season. The impressive run of form did not go unnoticed as he got his first call-up to the England national squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

After a magnificent first season at the London Stadium, the young midfielder has shown that he could be ready to take his career to the next level by playing for a top-six side. He can be a great addition in either of the Manchester teams as both Manchester City and Manchester United are looking for a quality defensive midfielder to replace Fernandinho and Nemanja Matic respectively.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Wilfried Zaha James Maddison
