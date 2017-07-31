5 midfielders who can help Arsenal win the Premier League

Arsenal need to strengthen their midfield and these players can help them win the Premier League title.

@shauryavineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 20:16 IST

The Gunners finished outside the top 4 for the first time under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal have started the transfer window on a slow and steady note, having completed the signing of Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee, while also recruiting former Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free.

The Gunners finished outside the top 4 for the first time under Arsene Wenger, and need to invest heavily in the squad, while also getting rid of the deadwood. While the Emirates Stadium outfit have been linked with a world record move for Kylian Mbappe, they face stern competition from Real Madrid.

However, there are more pressing concerns that Arsene Wenger needs to address before the end of the transfer window and midfield is one of those areas.

The Emirates Stadium outfit had to mix and match in midfield last season, until after a sustained run Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka formed some kind of partnership. The Gunners currently face uncertain future of arguably their best midfielder – Santi Cazorla – who is currently sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the game for close to 9 months now.

Jack Wilshere’s future is also uncertain at this point of time, while Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin are good enough only for a bit-part role. Hence, there is a need to reinforce in the heart of midfield, and here are 5 midfielders Arsenal should try to sign before the end of the transfer window:

#5 Jean Michael Seri

Jean-Michael Seri played a starring role in helping Nice finish in 3rd position in Ligue 1 last season and it is no surprise that he has been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Barcelona target would be a huge addition to Arsene Wenger’s side, adding bite to a team, who have oft been called too soft. The Ivory Coast international reportedly has a €35 million release clause in his contract and the Emirates Stadium outfit should go all out in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Seri is a good passer of the ball and also has an eye for a killer through ball. The 25-year-old may not have the build of a giant but as we have seen with N’Golo Kante, it is not a requisite for becoming a top defensive midfielder. The Nice-man also doesn’t dive into tackles, hence, is a much better alternative to Francis Coquelin, who has often been termed as a walking red card.