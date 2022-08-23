5 midfielders Liverpool could target before the transfer window ends

Liverpool have gone winless in their first three games of the new Premier League season. They were outfought by Manchester United on Monday night, losing the game 2-1 at Old Trafford. The defeat leaves Liverpool 16th in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in the league last term and also made it to the Champions League final. They also enjoyed triumphant runs in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup in the 2021-22 campaign. But they have come nowhere close to replicating those levels in the new season.

Whilst they lost Sadio Mane, a key attacker, to Bayern Munich, they broke the bank to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. However, their real problems lie in midfield. The Merseysiders' have lacked creativity in the middle of the park for a very long time. Klopp has used efficiency as a tool to paper over those cracks.

But with injuries to key players like Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it is clear that Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield department. Without further ado, let's take a look at five midfielders Liverpool could target before the transfer window closes.

#5 Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

Sevilla FC v RB Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Young RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic is an attractive option for Liverpool. He is a tall and strong midfielder who has showcased great dynamism in the middle of the park by virtue of his close control and passing.

According to Neil Jones from Goal, Liverpool consider the Croatian to be a 'potentially-elite' prospect. The central midfielder can run with the ball and is very good at testing the keeper from long range. He is also quite good at set-piece delivery and possesses a decent passing range.

Sucic definitely looks like a player who would thrive under Klopp and he won't cost as much as the other players on this list. The 19-year-old scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Austrian outfit last term.

#4 Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Borussia Mönchengladbach v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus for quite a while now. However, rumors have cooled off in recent weeks but this could be the right time for the Reds to revive their interest in the 25-year-old.

The Germany international has established himself as one of the best in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons. He possesses an excellent passing range and has been likened to his compatriot and legendary Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

He is also good at set-pieces and could prove to be a valuable addition to the Liverpool squad.

#3 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Hull City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Leicester City haven't made a single outfield signing in this summer's transfer window. Worse yet, they could lose a few key players before the end of the month. Youri Tielemans is one such player.

The Belgium international has entered the final year of his contract and Leicester are running the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer. According to football journalist Ben Jacobs (via The Boot Room), Liverpool could make a late push for the 25-year-old.

In 32 Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season for the Foxes, Tielemans scored six goals and provided four assists. If they choose to pursue the Belgian, the Merseysiders will face stiff competition from Arsenal, who have been heavily linked with him all summer.

#2 Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Moises Caicedo joined Brighton & Hove Albion in February 2021. He was sent out on loan to Belgian top flight club Beerschot for the first half of the 2021-22 season. His loan spell was cut short when the club recalled him in January due to a shortage of midfielders.

Caicedo impressed in the second half of the 2021-22 season and garnered interest from the Premier League's top clubs this summer. Brighton have insisted that he is not for sale after losing Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

But according to South American outlet Studio Football, Liverpool are preparing a £42 million bid for the Ecuador international.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Graham Potter insists Moisés Caicedo is enjoying his football at Brighton despite reports linking him with other Premier League clubs.



"We love him here"Graham Potter insists Moisés Caicedo is enjoying his football at Brighton despite reports linking him with other Premier League clubs. "We love him here" 💙Graham Potter insists Moisés Caicedo is enjoying his football at Brighton despite reports linking him with other Premier League clubs.https://t.co/cGWX0kSKPN

#1 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers pipped Liverpool to the signing of Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP earlier this month. His arrival at Molineux means that Wolves could be a bit more open to the idea of offloading Neves before the end of the summer transfer window.

The chances are slim, though, as Bruno Lage will not entertain the idea of losing a key player. However, if the Merseysiders were to make an offer they cannot refuse, a move cannot be ruled out.

Neves is excellent at sitting deep and orchestrating play. He is way more dynamic than the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner and could significantly improve the Liverpool midfield.

