5 midfielders who need to leave their clubs to resurrect their careers

Football is arguably the most dynamic sport there is. No factor remains constant as everyone associated with the sport is required to rediscover themselves in order to stay relevant. Take even a moment for granted and one will be swept aside, replaced by someone more capable and willing.

Today, we will take a look at some exceptional midfielders who have fallen out of favor at their respective clubs. These men still have age on their side, meaning a transfer away from their current clubs could very well resurrect their careers.

Here are five midfielders who need to leave their current clubs to get their pcareers back on track:

#5 Isco - Real Madrid

Isco was one of the most promising names in Spanish football back in 2013. The then Malaga star had the skills and vision necessary to beat the best of the teams, eventually making him a Real Madrid target. Los Blancos spent €30 million to get the up-and-coming midfielder on their payroll.

Isco won the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in his debut season, playing an important role in both competitions. James Rodriguez’s arrival in 2014 disrupted his progress for a year, but Zinedine Zidane’s appointment turned his life around.

Under the Frenchman, Isco played a starring role as Real Madrid bulldozed to three consecutive Champions League titles.

(Source: AS) Tottenham could have the opportunity to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco in a cut-price deal this month.(Source: AS) 🚨 Tottenham could have the opportunity to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco in a cut-price deal this month. (Source: AS) https://t.co/hShqKOuivc

Unfortunately, since 2018, Isco has not been able to put on a show for Real Madrid. Current coach Carlo Ancelotti does not trust him enough to give him regular opportunities, meaning a transfer is his best bet at the moment.

His current contract with Real Madrid expires in June 2022 and Madrid could sell him in January itself to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

#4 Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli’s fate is up in the air at the moment. The Englishman has not played nearly enough since the start of the season, managing just 10 Premier League appearances. Moreover, Alli has looked dull whenever he’s stepped onto the pitch.

His heart seems to be away from north London at the moment and a move during the winter transfer window looks imminent.

Premier League’s newest billionaires Newcastle United are believed to be interested in his services. West Ham United and a couple of other German clubs are also in the running, but a move to St. James' Park looks the most likely.

When on song, Alli has the quality to be an excellent goalscorer and ingenious creator. He can prove to be an asset to any team he joins, but his stint at Spurs is surely over.

