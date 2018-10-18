×
5 midfielders who could refresh Barcelona's ageing midfield

Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    18 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST

Barcelona still maintain a high standard, but there's a feeling that one era has closed, and another one is about to begin.

The famous trio of Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta is no more. Busquets is the lone survivor, after Xavi retired and Iniesta departed for a new adventure in Japan, but even he is beginning to show signs that his best days may be behind him.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have yet to bring in youthful replacements, instead opting for experience. Ivan Rakitic, now 30, joined in the prime of his career, while Arturo Vidal (31) joined in the summer. At the moment, 22-year-old Arthur is the only young midfielder in their first team squad.

One imagines that Barcelona are due a rebuild of their engine room, perhaps with one eye on players who could represent them for many years to come.

The rumours about who they could sign have been endless. Here are just five options who could refresh their midfield.

Frenkie De Jong

Netherlands v Peru - International Friendly
Netherlands v Peru - International Friendly

If the papers are anything to go by, De Jong is already a target for Barcelona – and several others. The Ajax youngster has won praise for his watchable technique and superb midfield play in the Eredivisie.

A comparison to Andres Iniesta perhaps doesn’t say much on its own, but De Jong does possess the attributes that Barcelona value. He plays as if he has all the time in the world. Left alone, he’ll pick a pass through an opposition midfield. Put under pressure, he’ll step past players and make space for himself.

The only doubt about him is whether he’ll be able to cope at a higher level, but there should be no doubting the technical quality and intelligence he already has. If Barcelona are looking for a midfield mainstay for many years, they shouldn’t look any further.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Adrien Rabiot Barcelona Transfer News
Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal. Find my more creative and unorthodox stories about football at www.footballfromthearmchair.com.
