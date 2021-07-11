5 milestones awaiting England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy

England have stayed true to their billing as the tournament favourites at Euro 2020, seeing off Denmark 2-1 in extra time to book a final date with Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

Earlier in the tournament, the Three Lions navigated the group stage and the first two knockout rounds at Euro 2020 without conceding. That made Gareth Southgate's men the first in the history of the European Championship to open their campaign at the tournament with five consecutive clean sheets.

Although their run of clean sheets ended when Mikkel Damsgaard beat Jordan Pickford with a delectable free-kick, England hit back with two goals to reach their first European Championship final.

Here's a look at five milestones awaiting England in the Euro 2020 final:

#5 England could become the ninth first-time finalist, 11th overall, to win the European Championship

Barring the inaugural edition of the European Championship final (in 1960), which featured two first-time finalists by default, eight different first-time finalists at the tournament have won the competition.

They are Spain (1964), Italy (1968), West Germany (1972), Czechoslovakia (1976), France (1984), Netherlands (1988), Denmark (1992) and Greece (2004).

To date, only Yugoslavia (1960), Belgium (1980) and Portugal (2004) have faltered in their maiden European Championship finals. England will hope they do not join the trio as they strive to become the ninth first-time finalist in European Championship history to go all the way at the tournament.

🇮🇹 Roberto Mancini OR Gareth Southgate 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: who'll lift the EURO 2020 trophy? 🏆#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 8, 2021

If they do so, the Three Lions will become the 11th different team to triumph at the Euros. The last time the Euro winners were 'first-time' champions was when Greece won the tournament in 2004.

#4 Become the fifth team to win the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship

A win against Italy on Sunday would make England only the fifth team in history to win the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship.

Among the ten different teams to have won the Euros, only Spain, Italy, Germany and France (not necessarily in that order) have also won the FIFA World Cup.

England won the 1966 FIFA World Cup, their only major championship to date, beating West Germany 4-2 in the Wembley final after extra time.

