5 milestones awaiting Italy in the Euro 2020 final

Italy take on England in a blockbuster Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

The Azzuri have been on a roll after failing to make the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. They produced a perfect qualifying campaign to qualify for Euro 2020, where they cruised through the group stage without dropping a goal or conceding a point.

Roberto Mancini's men then eked out slender one-goal victories against Austria and Belgium before a penalty-shootout win over Spain took the Azzurri to their fourth European Championship final.

Commencing their campaign at Euro 2020 as a dark horse, Italy have combined refreshing attacking potency with their traditional stout defending to become one of the primary title contenders.

However, the Azzurri will have their task cut out against England, another team that has had an impressive campaign at Euro 2020. The Three Lions have conceded two fewer goals than Italy in the tournament so far and will hope to capitalize on their home advantage in the final on Sunday.

On that note, let's have a look at five milestones awaiting Italy in the Euro 2020 title match against England:

#5 Italy could extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to within one of Spain and Brazil's record

Italy are on an impressive 33-game unbeaten run in all competitions, coming into the Euro 2020 final against England.

Since a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in October 2018, Mancini's men have not lost in 33 consecutive games, winning 28 (including extra time and penalty shootouts). It is their longest unbeaten run in history, surpassing the 30 they recorded between 1935 and 1939.

If the Azzurri avoid defeat against England on Sunday, they will extend their unbeaten streak to 34. It will be only one short of the longest unbeaten streak by any team in international football, a record presently shared by Brazil and Spain.

At the ongoing Euro 2020, Italy created a new record of 15 consecutive wins at the Euros (including qualifiers). They broke Belgium's record of 14 wins in the semi-final against Spain, which the Azzurri won on penalties.

#4 Most goals at a single edition of the Euros

Italy have been particularly impressive going forward at Euro 2020. The Azzurri are the joint top goalscorers (alongside Spain) with 12 goals so far in the tournament.

If Roberto Mancini's men score twice against England in the final, they will go level with France (14) for most goals at a single edition of the Euros. Three or more goals would give them the record outright.

Italy have not depended on one or two players to score goals at Euro 2020. As many as five players - Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina - have scored at least twice apiece in the tournament.

That is a joint record for most players from a team scoring multiple goals in a single edition of the Euros.

