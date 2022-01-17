5 mistakes committed by Ed Woodward as Manchester United CEO

Manchester United confirmed on January 6 that executive vice-chairman and CEO Ed Woodward would leave the club on February 1. Richard Arnold, the club's Group Managing Director, will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

When the club's iconic manager Sir Alex Ferguson parted ways with the club in 2013 after 26 years, Woodward joined the Red Devils as the club's CEO. The new CEO had a difficult task ahead of him. He took over a side that had won 13 Premier League titles in the previous three decades and set a high bar for itself.

It was always going to be difficult to live up to that level of achievement. Woodward also admitted that Ferguson's abrupt departure made the start of his term extremely difficult.

The club has now won the Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup after nine years and spent nearly £1 billion in transfers. During Woodward's tenure, they did not win a single Premier League title which is why he has been the target of fans' wrath on several occasions for various reasons.

We look at five instances in which Woodward was accused of disappointing the fans and club during his time at Old Trafford.

#5 - Failure to sign a Defensive Midfielder

It is widely acknowledged that Manchester United currently lack a capable defensive midfielder. While all of their league opponents have many options in that position, the Red Devils have spent the last three seasons relying on makeshift defensive midfielders.

Nemanja Matic is their lone defensive midfielder, but he is long past his prime. United have had to make due with Fred, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and even Donny van de Beek in that role. Because none of them are genuine defensive midfielders, the results have taken a massive hit.

It is evident that United have required such signings for at least the last four windows. Hence, Woodward's failure to bring in a defensive midfielder has turned him into a target for the fans.

#4 - Handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a permanent contract

After Jose Mourinho left the club in December 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was brought in as interim coach. Solskjaer, a Manchester United legend and former youth coach, was supposed to be in charge until the end of the season.

However, Woodward decided to give the Norwegian a permanent position due to an improved performance by the side. Manchester United also returned from a 2-0 deficit to defeat PSG 3-1 in the second leg of the Champions League 2018-19 round of 16 under Solskjaer.

United's form under Solskjaer, on the other hand, began to deteriorate following that. They struggled in the league and lost in the Champions League quarter-finals against Barcelona.

There were rumblings at the time that Manchester United should have waited until the conclusion of the season to decide on Solskjaer's future. The Norwegian's time at Old Trafford came to an end in November 2021, with the club having failed to win a single title during his time there.

