5 mistakes Mourinho cannot make against West Ham

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 960 // 28 Sep 2018, 17:22 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United travel to the London Stadium on Saturday on the back of their Carabao Cup loss against Championship side Derby County.

The Frank Lampard-managed outfit stretched the Red Devils, leading the scoreline till the 90th minute before Marouane Fellaini rescued United with a header. That took the football game into penalties which Derby dutifully pocketed 8-7.

West Ham, on the other hand, have had two impressive performances in as many games. After holding title-challengers Chelsea and breaking their winning spree at the London Stadium on Sunday, the Hammers dispatched League 2 side Macclesfield Town 8-0 at the same venue.

West Ham are in red-hot form and would want to spring a surprise or two against the shaky Manchester United. If Jose Mourinho wants to avoid that, here are four mistakes he cannot make on Saturday:

#1. Playing Antonio Valencia at right-back

Antonio Valencia

Mourinho's justification of Diogo Dalot not being ready for the Premier League yet is meaningless and reeks of utter nonsense. The young Portuguese needs to be thrust into the action and heat of the Premier League, especially since Antonio Valencia is proving to be a liability to the team. The ageing winger from Equador has lost his legs and can no longer make pressing runs on the right-hand side of the United offence. He has shameful crossing skills too. Dalot should be Mourinho's man.

#2. Playing Alexis Sanchez﻿

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Playing Alexis Sanchez on the left wing of United's attack can only be disastrous as the Chilean cannot provide what the Red Devils want. Anthony Martial is the better option here. Mourinho should stick with Frenchman Martial if he wants crosses, passes, lob balls and a bout of sudden pace on the left-wing. The problem should be addressed in the January transfer window and a proper winger brought in.

