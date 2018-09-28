Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 mistakes Mourinho cannot make against West Ham

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
960   //    28 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United travel to the London Stadium on Saturday on the back of their Carabao Cup loss against Championship side Derby County.

The Frank Lampard-managed outfit stretched the Red Devils, leading the scoreline till the 90th minute before Marouane Fellaini rescued United with a header. That took the football game into penalties which Derby dutifully pocketed 8-7.

West Ham, on the other hand, have had two impressive performances in as many games. After holding title-challengers Chelsea and breaking their winning spree at the London Stadium on Sunday, the Hammers dispatched League 2 side Macclesfield Town 8-0 at the same venue.

West Ham are in red-hot form and would want to spring a surprise or two against the shaky Manchester United. If Jose Mourinho wants to avoid that, here are four mistakes he cannot make on Saturday:

#1. Playing Antonio Valencia at right-back

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Antonio Valencia

Mourinho's justification of Diogo Dalot not being ready for the Premier League yet is meaningless and reeks of utter nonsense. The young Portuguese needs to be thrust into the action and heat of the Premier League, especially since Antonio Valencia is proving to be a liability to the team. The ageing winger from Equador has lost his legs and can no longer make pressing runs on the right-hand side of the United offence. He has shameful crossing skills too. Dalot should be Mourinho's man.

#2. Playing Alexis Sanchez﻿

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Playing Alexis Sanchez on the left wing of United's attack can only be disastrous as the Chilean cannot provide what the Red Devils want. Anthony Martial is the better option here. Mourinho should stick with Frenchman Martial if he wants crosses, passes, lob balls and a bout of sudden pace on the left-wing. The problem should be addressed in the January transfer window and a proper winger brought in.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United West Ham United Marouane Fellaini Jesse Lingard Jose Mourinho EPL Highlights Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Premier League 2018-19: Tactical Preview of West Ham...
RELATED STORY
5 Least Impressive Premier League Signings In The Last 18...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
5 top players West Ham United nearly signed
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19: West Ham vs Chelsea Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: September Preview for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Preview to Chelsea's clash...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against West Ham
RELATED STORY
West Ham vs Chelsea 0-0: 5 Talking Points, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League Managers who could be sacked this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us