    5 Moments Manchester United Fans Would Like To Forget From Recent Years

    Beneath all the success and victories exists a dark cloud for the Red Devils

    Ronnie Evans
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 20:02 IST
    1.63K

    FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHELSEA-MAN UTD
    Nemanja Matic after the FA Cup loss to Chelsea

    Manchester United are one of the greatest clubs in English football. The club has won a lot of trophies in the course of its rich history

    Sir Alex Ferguson has played a big part in shaping United's success. He instilled a mentality of teamwork over the years as they triumphed. The 20-time English champions clinched all major club trophies with a number of titles coming from playing attractive football.

    However, the Red Devils have endured some tough moments in the club's history that left supporters in utter shock and disappointment. Here are some of the times when the team was exposed defensively and even lost matches against minnows.

    Truly, these were dark days for the club's supporters.

    #5 MK Dons 4-0 Manchester United

    Soccer - Capital One Cup - Second Round - Milton Keynes Dons v Manchester United - Stadium:mk
    MK Dons beat Manchester United in the League Cup

    On 26 August 2014, Manchester United faced League One side MK Dons in the second round of the Capital One Cup. United started their campaign at this stage of the competition for the first time in 20 years.

    This was due to their seventh-placed finish in the 2013/14 season when David Moyes was at the helm. Louis van Gaal, who took over from Moyes, also had a tough start to his managerial career at United.

    In this match, a brace each by Will Grigg and Benik Afobe condemned United to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat. MK Dons was a team that played in a league two divisions below the Premier League.

    Grigg struck in the 25th and 63rd minute whereas Afobe piled more misery on United with two late goals in the second half. The Dons' combined starting XI at the time cost less than £500,000.

    It was almost inconceivable for United to lose this match given that David De Gea, Javier Hernandez, and Danny Welbeck were in the side.

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Football Top 5/Top 10
