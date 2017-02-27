5 most bizarre goals of all time

Some of the most bizarre circumstances have led to the most bizarre goals ever.

@SiddhantAnush by Siddhant Lazar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 23:37 IST

Khalid Askri celebrates saving a penalty only for the ball to trickle in during his celebrations

Football can be a funny old game and goals are the reason we love the sport so much. Just when you think you’ve seen everything, another moment comes along that just makes you shake your head in disbelief.

But while they may not always be the moments that define the game, they sure as hell are the moments that are ingrained in the fans’ minds.

While footballers strive for perfection, they are, at times, prone to accidents. On that note, take a look at the five most bizarre goals of all time.

#5 Khalid Askri vs Maghreb Fev

Referred to on YouTube as “the unluckiest keeper” ever, Khalid Askri makes the list after becoming an overnight sensation for all the wrong reasons. The 35-year-old earned that title in 2010 when a pair of mistakes proved costly for his club. Although Khalid didn’t score this goal, he is the one who deserves (or not) credit for it going in.

A cup game between FAR Rabat and Moghreb Fes had gone all the way to penalties and keeper Askri was ready to make himself a hero. Goalkeepers rarely get any glory whatsoever so they really need to soak it in during a penalty shootout – but Askri went too far.

After a brilliant initial save, the goalkeeper walked off celebrating but failed to notice quite where the ball had gone. As he walked off, the wicked spinning ball rolled into the net and the opportunistic Maghreb Fez player took great delight in pointing it out to the referee, who was forced to give the goal – much to the annoyance of the keeper.

The phantom save cost Askri and his team as they went on to lose 7-6 in the shootout to be eliminated in the last 16.