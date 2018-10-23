×
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season So Far

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
433   //    23 Oct 2018, 03:57 IST

Some Premier League players have failed to reach their form from last season
We are already a quarter of the way through the Premier League season and it is once again shaping up to be an entertaining year. Early stand out performers have included Alexandre Lacazette and Eden Hazard. However, there have been some notable names that have so far been underwhelming

With the season now well underway, we have had enough time to assess the early performances of the league's best players. Here, we will look at the five stars who have not performed to the level that we have come to expect from them. Let's get straight into it.

#5 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The attacking midfielder has shown just glimpses of his best form this season
After an incredibly promising start to life at Arsenal, it seemed as though Henrikh Mkhitaryan would kick on and become a key man for his new club this season. His form, however, has been mixed so far, and the Armenian has been dropped to the bench for key games under new manager Unai Emery.

So far this season, the former Manchester United man has only featured five times in the league, and the likes of Alex Iwobi have seemingly moved ahead of him in the pecking order. The 29-year-old will be hoping to turn his form around over the winter period, and Mkhitaryan will also be keen to prove to his former club that they made a mistake in trading him for Alexis Sanchez.

#4 Jack Wilshere

West Ham beat a number of teams to sign the midfielder
West Ham beat a number of teams to sign the midfielder

In the past summer, Jack Wilshere was finally deemed as surplus to requirements at Arsenal after nearly two decades at the club. His move to West Ham was applauded by many experts, but after a string of poor performances, the 26-year-old is now sidelined by injury.

The midfielder reportedly suffered a further injury in training, and now West Ham face the prospect of paying Wilshere a huge amount of money for sitting on the sidelines.


Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
